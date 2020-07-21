Aunt Helena

Heroes don’t get any more heroic than Congressman John Lewis, who died Friday. His House colleague Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, says it more eloquently than I could: “Today our country lost a great American and magnificent man, John Lewis. One of my greatest honors in Congress has been serving on the Ways and Means Committee with this Civil Rights icon who put his own well-being at risk to fight for freedom for all Americans. We must all carry on his legacy of engaging in ‘Good Trouble’ when we witness injustice and continue the fight for equality for all. His family, loved ones and his staff are in Janet and my prayers as we collectively mourn this tremendous loss to our nation.”
***
In less somber news, the St. Helena Children’s Chorus and St. Helena Teen Choir, both directed by Craig Bond, are streaming their virtual end-of-the-year celebration at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23. Expect a performance of “It’s Time for Movin’ On” and a touching tribute to the graduating seniors, who are performing in the Teen Choir for the last time. Stream the show at thestreamingtheatre.wixsite.com/home/livestream or twitch.tv/thestreamingtheatre. You can tune in for free, but don’t hesitate to donate what you can to the St. Helena Choral Society via PayPal.
***
Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch’s annual WineaPAWlooza fundraiser is this Saturday at 5 p.m. and – somewhat paradoxically in this era of COVID-19 restrictions – it’s more accessible than ever. You can tune into the virtual broadcast live from Meadowood and watch the pet parade and auction without leaving the comfort of your couch. Andy and Betty Beckstoffer are this year’s honorary chairpersons. Find details at jamesonanimalrescueranch.org.
***
Sunrise Horse Rescue, another worthy nonprofit serving our four-legged friends, has finally found a permanent home on Tubbs Lane. Permits are being secured for the new facility, on land leased from Josh and Heather Clark of Clark Vineyard Management. Sunrise, based at Tamber Bey Vineyards for the last four years, is home to 21 equines. Congratulations to the dedicated staff, who I’m sure would appreciate a donation at sunrisehorserescue.org.
***
Water conservation tip: Shower, don’t bathe (unless you have to). According to the city’s SHINE newsletter, a five-minute shower uses four or five gallons of water, compared with up to 50 gallons for a bath. Now I knew a bath would use more water, but 10 times more? Consider me surprised.
***
With campaign signs sure to be cropping up around town, I’m again reminding myself not to let any of my neighbors’ political leanings influence my affection and respect for them. On Nov. 4, the signs will come down, and you – whomever you vote for locally or nationally – will still be my valued neighbor.
