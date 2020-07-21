Aunt Helena

Heroes don’t get any more heroic than Congressman John Lewis, who died Friday. His House colleague Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, says it more eloquently than I could: “Today our country lost a great American and magnificent man, John Lewis. One of my greatest honors in Congress has been serving on the Ways and Means Committee with this Civil Rights icon who put his own well-being at risk to fight for freedom for all Americans. We must all carry on his legacy of engaging in ‘Good Trouble’ when we witness injustice and continue the fight for equality for all. His family, loved ones and his staff are in Janet and my prayers as we collectively mourn this tremendous loss to our nation.”