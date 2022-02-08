Aunt Helena

Let me start with fabulous news about the re-opening of Nature Select Foods! That's right, the business announced last Thursday on Facebook that it will re-open “soon” under a new owner “who previously managed a local supermarket” and is working out the details with former proprietor John Palmer. I can’t wait to hear more ...

***

The name Joe Galambos will be familiar to local music who will recall the fleet-fingered classical guitarist’s dazzling concerts at the White Barn. Joe’s friend Craig Bond (speaking of familiar names) has created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Joe, who’s in the middle of a difficult situation and could use some help. More details at gofundme.com/f/joe-and-oscar-need-your-help.

***

On a lighter note, what’s this I hear about Craig’s St. Helena Choral Society making its long-delayed return to live performance on April 30 and May 1 at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center? No promises, but I’m hoping for selections from Handel’s “Messiah,” since the annual Christmas concert was canceled due to COVID-19. Stay tuned for details, Dear Readers …

***

Elsewhere in the paper you should find news about utility payment assistance available through the UpValley Family Centers. I’d also like to point out that the UpValley Family Centers can help you apply for the COVID-19 Rent Relief Program. Need details? Go to HousingIsKey.com. Need help with applying? Call 965-5010 or email efa@upvalleyfamilycenters.com.

***

I was sad to hear of the death of Claire Amendola, less than a year after her husband Vince died. My condolences to the families of the couple, who were married for 73 years. Their voices live on through an oral history posted on the St. Helena Historical Society’s website, shstory.org/Vincent-and-claire-amendola. I recommend it for local history buffs, friends of the Amendolas, and anybody feeling nostalgic for old St. Helena. Thanks to Norma Ferriz for conducting the hour-long interview in 2013.

***

My fellow Patrick O'Brian fans won't want to miss Jay Greene's historical lecture about Lord Nelson and the epic battle of Trafalgar at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the library. Greene calls him "the greatest sailor in British history," which is saying a lot. He was also involved in one of the great scandals of the day, but the British loved him anyway, and they still do to this day.

***

Napa Wildlife Rescue is hosting a volunteer orientation via Zoom at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Learn about how to help sick, injured and orphaned critters, especially during the spring and summer seasons babies are being born. To get a link, email wildlifeadmin@napawildliferescue.org.

***

There are two kinds of people: Those who relish sunny weather in January and February and those who find it a disturbing sign of a changing climate. Whichever camp you belong to, please keep up your water-conserving ways.