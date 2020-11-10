Aunt Helena

My aging joints, as finely attuned to changes in weather as any barometer, keep reminding me with great insistence that fall is finally here and winter is close on its heels. Get out and enjoy this cool weather, but please wear your mask and mind your distance. This pandemic is, as my father used to say, far from licked.
***
As one would expect from creative and talented people, live theater companies have adapted to the era of COVID-19 with streaming and on-demand productions. Take Upstage Napa Valley’s “Until the Flood,” Dael Orlandersmith’s topical and racially charged drama. After Michael Brown was fatally shot by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, Orlandersmith interviewed 20 people to hear their reactions and their thoughts on injustice and race in America. The show, directed by Sharie Renault, should spark some difficult but necessary conversations. Streaming is free through Sunday at upstagenapavalley.org, but I humbly recommend a modest donation.
***
Speaking of difficult but perhaps necessary viewing, Food & Wine prepared an 8-minute documentary called “Embers & Vines” about the Glass Fire. It features interviews with Stu and Sam Smith of Smith-Madrone, Jean-Baptiste Rivail of Newton Vineyard, Scott and Jenny Schultz of Julie-Laide Wines, and chef Christopher Kostow of the Restaurant at Meadowood. Written by Jonathan Cristaldi and directed by Rachid Dahnoun, it’s well worth a watch at youtube.com/watch?v=AAol3SCyFN8.
***
In lighter news, the St. Helena Junior Women, who recently merged with the Federated Women of St. Helena, and Rianda House are hosting their annual senior-friendly Thanksgiving luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The twist? This time it’s a drive-through event, with food delivered right to your car window from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a location to be announced. To RSVP and reserve a meal, call Elizabeth Cobb-Bruno at 963-8555 ext. 103.
***
Drop off your household hazardous waste for free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga. The event is open to all residential customers of Upper Valley Disposal Service of Clover Flat Landfill, but appointments are required and must be scheduled by 5 p.m. Friday.
***
Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, is hosting a virtual fire recovery town hall with representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Small Business Administration and California Office of Emergency Services at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. To join, send your name, email address and city of residence to Thompson.townhall@mail.house.gov. You can also stream the event at facebook.com/RepMikeThompson.
***
Fans of San Francisco-style cioppino will be happy to hear of Cioppino Tuesdays starting at 5 p.m. at Tra Vigne Pizzeria. The meals are $22.95 per person and available for dine-in service only (not takeout).
***
With a good chance of rain in the forecast, Oak Avenue Catering is offering a rainy day-friendly Sunday Supper featuring Daube de Boeuf Provencale, a Julia Child classic. The cost is $25 per person. Pre-order via 963-9278 or angela@oakavenuecatering.com and pick up your meal on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1314 Oak Ave., or take advantage of free delivery in St. Helena.
***
Thank you, St. Helena Kiwanis Club, for placing flags along Main Street Tuesday morning in honor of Veterans Day. And thank you, most of all, to our brave veterans.
