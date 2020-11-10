Aunt Helena

My aging joints, as finely attuned to changes in weather as any barometer, keep reminding me with great insistence that fall is finally here and winter is close on its heels. Get out and enjoy this cool weather, but please wear your mask and mind your distance. This pandemic is, as my father used to say, far from licked.

***

As one would expect from creative and talented people, live theater companies have adapted to the era of COVID-19 with streaming and on-demand productions. Take Upstage Napa Valley’s “Until the Flood,” Dael Orlandersmith’s topical and racially charged drama. After Michael Brown was fatally shot by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, Orlandersmith interviewed 20 people to hear their reactions and their thoughts on injustice and race in America. The show, directed by Sharie Renault, should spark some difficult but necessary conversations. Streaming is free through Sunday at upstagenapavalley.org, but I humbly recommend a modest donation.

***