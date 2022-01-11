Aunt Helena

Ending with a cliffhanger is such a cliché; I’m going to START my column with one!

***

As faithful Star readers will recall, Ken Stanton’s “No Mere Pastime: A Life in High Places,” published last year, recounts his adventures climbing sheer rock cliffs and seeing astonishing vistas that would give most of us vertigo. Stanton will talk about his lifelong passion, which has taken him from the Rockies to the Himalayas, at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at the St. Helena Public Library.

***

We Care Animal Rescue is hosting what it calls an “(Anti-)Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at 1345 Charter Oak Ave. All proceeds will benefit the shelter’s adoptable animals. There will be housewares, art, gifts and small furniture. If you have something to donate (no clothing or large furniture please) drop it off at the shelter.

***

B-I-N-G-O will be the name of the game as Soroptimist Sunrise and Rianda House host another virtual bingo night at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28. Just $25 gets you into four bingo games (with multiple cards) and $10 gets you a Tre Posti chili and cornbread dinner. Help two outstanding nonprofits and compete for a chance to win gift cards and wine. If you want chili (a vegetarian option is available) please order by noon Tuesday, Jan. 25, and pick it up at Tre Posti from 1 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 28. Go to bingofundraiser4rianda-women.eventbrite.com.

***

“Perils of Partisanship” is the resonant title of Jay Greene’s next historical lecture at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the library. He will talk about how Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr descended into partisan rancor, culminating with the tragic — well, if you haven’t seen “Hamilton” I won’t spoil it.

***

I’m pleased to report that Napa Valley Museum’s quirky and fun “Dangerous Games: Treacherous Toys We Loved As Kids” exhibit has been extended through April 10 by popular demand. Says Executive Director (and St. Helena resident) Laura Rafaty: “This exhibit has struck a chord among those nostalgic for the days when we felt safe enough to play with danger. We’ve welcomed multiple generations of visitors in record number to this exhibit, remembering a more innocent time before ‘helicopter parenting’ and endless warning labels. Many visitors recount happy memories — and battle scars — from fingers burned on a Creepy Crawler hot plate, breaks and scrapes from popping wheelies on a Stingray bike, spills from a toxic chemistry set, or crash landings on a Slip n’ Slide. By popular demand, we are extending the exhibit to April 10, 2022, so more people will have a chance to remember the days when kids ran wild – for better or worse.”