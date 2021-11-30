Aunt Helena

Blue skies, Dear Readers. Excellent weather for Christmas shopping, I suppose — although I tend to be happiest when skies are gray.

***

Let’s start with exciting arts news from Angwin, where Nikki Ballere and Will Callnan’s NBC Pottery is introducing its new gallery/studio from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5, at 410 Circle Drive. The couple’s home studio has been an annual goldmine for Christmas shoppers. If you have an arty loved one on your Christmas list, this is the place to go.

***

Maison Verte, described as an eco-friendly woman-owned, zero-waste store, has opened inside Nature Select Foods at 1080 Main St. The store offers environmentally friendly liquid soaps, laundry detergent, cleaner, shampoo, toothpaste tablets and the like. “A very small amount of the plastic is recycled yearly,” says proprietor Aline Chene Brisoux. “I believe people are seeking sustainable solutions regarding their everyday products.” Good luck, Aline!

***

As the Star has reported previously, the St. Helena Historical Society’s Heritage Center is opening its doors from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at 1255 Oak Ave., the former St. Helena Catholic Church. If you missed the grand opening during the Harvest Festival, here’s your chance to see some of St. Helena’s rarely displayed treasures.

***

Michelle Barton of Starr Gardens will be selling holiday wreaths and arrangements this Sunday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the St. Helena Catholic Church on Oak Avenue. She will donate half of her sales to St. Vincent de Paul to help feed local families. The 10-inch and 18-inch wreaths are hand-made, featuring fresh and dried local cuttings.

***

Rep. Mike Thompson is inviting college-aged students to apply for internships in his Washington, D.C. officer for the spring 2022 semester. “Each semester it’s an honor to have some of our district and our nation’s future leaders serve as interns in my Congressional office,” our distinguished congressman says. “Interns get a first-hand look at how government operates and they work with me and my staff to serve our district. With the Spring semester fast approaching, I encourage all interested students in our district to apply, but be sure to submit your application before December 6! I can’t wait to see all that you accomplish.” Apply at mikethompson.house.gov.