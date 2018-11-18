With so much trauma assailing our neighbors affected by the Camp and Woolsey fires, one of my friends said it feels awkward to celebrate Thanksgiving this year. After all, how can we in good conscience celebrate our own blessings when our neighbors are suffering so much? But I humbly suggest we should celebrate Thanksgiving this year more than ever, not only by showing our gratitude for our friends, family and community, but also by sharing our good fortune with others.
That brings me to a new feature on the city of St. Helena’s home page: an Emergency Preparedness link. You’ll find tips on how to be prepared for a disaster and how to donate to those affected by the Camp Fire. There are links to the North Valley Community Foundation, North Valley Animal Disaster Group, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Butte County Fairgrounds, and the Hope Center in Oroville. Find it all at cityofsthelena.org.
Speaking of the city, its quarterly SHINE newsletter is available at the aforementioned home page. You’ll find articles on the city’s downtown economic strategy, the General Plan update, design guidelines, and even a recipe for potroast contributed by none other than Ines Chiarello.
The California Retired Teachers Association of Napa Valley is once again announcing the availability of scholarships for current and aspiring teachers, awarded in the names of former educators Edward W. Solomon and Judith B. Cutcomb. Solomon scholarships are offered to all teachers and paraprofessionals in the county; the Cutcomb scholarship is reserved for a St. Helena Unified School District educator or a St. Helena High School graduate who’s ready to transfer to a four-year college to pursue a career in education. Applications will be posted Jan. 7 on the Napa Valley Community Foundation’s scholarships page at napavalleycf.org. In addition, scholarship applications for transfer-ready Napa Valley College students are already online at napavalley.edu.
The poor Robert Louis Stevenson Museum Treasure Hunt, originally scheduled for Nov. 10 and then rescheduled to Nov. 17, has once again been postponed due to smoky, unhealthy air. No word on the new date, but I’ll keep you posted.
School’s out this week of course, but when it resumes please keep in mind that PG&E is conducting some maintenance along Grayson Avenue from Nov. 19 to Dec. 7. Expect delays, and if you’re dropping off a high school student, you should probably do so in front of Vintage Hall instead of along Grayson.
Have you seen this year's Napa Valley Give Guide? Every year, Napa Valley CanDo compiles a directory of local nonprofits and makes it easy to funnel your donations to any or all of them, including St. Helena favorites like We Care Animal Rescue, the Saint Helena Community Band, Sunrise Horse Rescue, and Upper Valley Girl Scouts. Find the online version at NapaValleyGiveGuide.org.
Thank you, Dear Readers. For reading, for volunteering, for generously donating to so many worthy causes, for letting other drivers in when they’re trying to turn left from Spring onto Main, for exchanging pleasantries with people whose names you can’t quite place while you’re standing in line at Sunshine, for making it impossible to walk down Main Street without being greeted warmly at least once, and for making St. Helena feel like home. Happy Thanksgiving.