Aunt Helena

Pardon my absence last week, Dear Readers. Space was at a premium in last week’s Star, so I agreed to take a week off. Just as well, since the terrific new Tana French novel, “The Searcher,” was making eyes at me from my to-read pile.
***
As you might have heard, chef Cindy Pawlcyn lost her home in the Glass Fire. With it she lost her cookbooks, so her friends and fans are helping her rebuild her collection. The Culinary Institute of America at Copia is receiving donated cookbooks and storing them until Cindy has a place to put them. If you have a book you’d like to donate, please snap a photo of the book’s ISBN (you should find it after the title page) and email it to monty@fullerandsander.com to make sure it hasn’t already been donated. Upon confirmation, deliver the book to The Grove Restaurant at the CIA at Copia, 500 First St. in Napa, between 3 and 5 p.m. Wednesday or Sunday.
***
Attention, St. Helena Drama fans: St. Helena High School seniors Joe Brawdy and Ellie Aslanian star in a charming and informative video covering the basics of mask-wearing, hand-washing, social distancing and respiratory etiquette (i.e. how to sneeze without spewing microscopic nasties everywhere). It’s a must-see for students preparing to go back to school, but the lessons are broadly applicable, so I recommend it to adults too. Search Youtube for “COVID Prevention Video - RLS/SHHS.”
***
I proudly deposited my ballot in the drop box outside the St. Helena Public Library on Sunday, and I couldn’t have done it without the verbose but informative voter’s guide that was mailed to all registered voters. Not the sample ballot – the thick booklet that contains ballot arguments and crucial details about the state propositions. If you misplaced your voter’s guide or didn’t get one, the library can provide you a copy. Just call 963-5244 and schedule a pick-up time.
***
It would be ghastly to miss out on the Nimbus Arts Floating Pumpkin exhibit at Farmstead on Oct. 29-31, featuring pumpkins hand-carved by members of the community. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, you’ll need to sign up for a viewing time on Eventbrite.com. Tickets are free and they’re going fast; as I write this, the only time slot still available is 9-9:30 Saturday night.
***
Congratulations to St. Helena music teacher and band director Anna-Alicia Fullmer, the worthy recipient of a $1,000 Edward W. Solomon scholarship and an $850 Judith B. Cutcomb scholarship from the California Retired Teachers Association-Napa Valley and administered by the Community Foundation of Napa Valley. She plans to use the money to finish a Master of Arts program in Band Conducting at the American Band College in Ashland, Oregon.
