Aunt Helena

Pardon my absence last week, Dear Readers. Space was at a premium in last week’s Star, so I agreed to take a week off. Just as well, since the terrific new Tana French novel, “The Searcher,” was making eyes at me from my to-read pile.

As you might have heard, chef Cindy Pawlcyn lost her home in the Glass Fire. With it she lost her cookbooks, so her friends and fans are helping her rebuild her collection. The Culinary Institute of America at Copia is receiving donated cookbooks and storing them until Cindy has a place to put them. If you have a book you’d like to donate, please snap a photo of the book’s ISBN (you should find it after the title page) and email it to monty@fullerandsander.com to make sure it hasn’t already been donated. Upon confirmation, deliver the book to The Grove Restaurant at the CIA at Copia, 500 First St. in Napa, between 3 and 5 p.m. Wednesday or Sunday.