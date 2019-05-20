How glad I was that I splurged on a ticket to Sunday’s “The Art of the Duo,” presented by the Napa Valley Jazz Society. From the moment NYU-bound Mia Pelosi and St. Helena jazz legend Mike Greensill launched into “Fly Me to the Moon” I knew I was in for a treat. After their all-too-brief opening set, vocalist Tierney Sutton and pianist Tamir Hendelman cast their spell. Hendelman’s playing, in particular, was dazzling. As soon as I got home I put on my beloved copy of Bill Evans’ “Sunday at the Village Vanguard” to maintain the classy vibe.
***
Arrrrgh, mateys! At least that’s what pirates used to say, until Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow captured the cultural zeitgeist with his own set of verbal quirks. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies have seen diminishing returns, which means it’s time to go back to the classics, especially Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Treasure Island.” That timeless tale is the inspiration for the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum’s annual Treasure Hunt from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 25. The hunt starts at the museum next to the library and ranges all over the downtown. All participants will be able to get a piece of the treasure, although the first 10 families to solve the clues and find the treasure will be most richly rewarded. Pirate costumes are encouraged. And be sure to check out the pirate art project hosted by Nimbus Arts at the museum from 1:30 to 3:30. And it’s all free, which is more than I can say for admission to a “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie.
***
If you've never been ... you don't know what you're missing! The good people who make up the City of St. Helena's Public Works Department are holding an open house at their Corp Yard from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, May 23 at 1405 Charter Oak Ave. Learn about city infrastructure and the day-to-day operations of the department. Officials will be on hand to answer questions, discuss concerns and present proposed improvements. Food and drinks will be provided.
***
Exciting news from choral maestro Craig Bond: The St. Helena Children’s Chorus competed in the May 11 Music In The Parks Festival at American Canyon High School and brought home the first-place Superior Rating Trophy, the Overall Trophy Award, and Most Outstanding Vocalist for Hartleigh Demchuk. The results were exactly the same as when the Teen Choir competed three weeks prior. After sweeping the competition, the kids spent the rest of the day at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom. The season for the children and teen choirs is now over and will begin again in late August. Any students interested in joining either group should call Craig at 963-7712 or go to sthelenachoralsociety.com.
***
Last week I mentioned that three local authors will be sharing tips on how to write your memoirs at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the library, which always offers something fun on Thursdays. The following Thursday, May 30, will be decidedly more raucous, with the sounds of Japanese taiko drumming starting at 6:30. The event will be held outside the library, weather permitting. You’ll even get a chance to bang the skins for yourself – although you’re guaranteed to feel the rhythm in your bones either way. If you’ve never witnessed taiko drumming, you should know that it’s an exhilarating experience, and it looks quite a physical workout for the drummers. The library’s Friends & Foundation is supplying refreshments.
***
Speaking of the library, don’t forget it will be closed on Monday, May 27, in observance of Memorial Day. And don't forget our local Memorial Day service, 10 a.m. Monday at the St. Helena Public Cemetery. Retired Lt. Col. Bill Chadwick, West Point graduate, is the speaker.
***
Are you nearing the magical age of 65 and feeling overwhelmed by the prospect of signing up for Medicare? The Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program (HICAP) has you covered with a Medicare Fundamental Class at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Rianda House. Learn about Part A, Part B, Part D, Advantage plans, penalties, timelines, etc. Reserve a seat at SASNB.org or call 434-0222.
***
Have you turned in your ballot for the June 4 Measure F election? I know the Yes side is canvassing door to door with new door hangers and changing out its yard signs with new ones that are up to code. I’m sure the No side will be out in force too. In a small election like this, every vote counts – and that includes yours, Dear Reader. You can leave your ballots in the drop box outside the library.