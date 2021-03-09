Aunt Helena

Many of us who reach a certain age will notice that our hearing is one of the first things to go. Congressmen Mike Thompson and David McKinley introduced a resolution last week designating March 3 as World Hearing Day to recognize the importance of hearing to overall health and promote awareness about preventing deafness and promoting hearing and ear care. Hear hear!

Trekkies (or Trekkers, if you prefer) rejoice! Nichelle Nichols, 88 and still lovely, is the subject of “Woman in Motion,” a Science on Screen documentary available for streaming March 15-18 via the Cameo Cinema. Nichols played the intelligent and spirited communications officer Uhura on “Star Trek.” When she was considering leaving the show, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a big fan, encouraged her to stay because she was inspiring countless Black girls and children. After the show ended, Nichols founded a company that worked with NASA to recruit women and minorities. She went on to win NASA’s Public Service Award. Once you’ve watched the movie at home, catch the livestream Q&A at 8 p.m. Monday with Erin Redwing, a Ph.D. candidate in Earth and Planetary Science at UC-Berkeley, who will discuss the search for life beyond Earth. Go to CameoCinema.com.