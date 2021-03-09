Aunt Helena

Last year I predicted that the decorative wine barrel craze dreamed up by the St. Helena Odd Fellows was going to have real staying power. It turns out I was right! Read on …
***
The great St. Helena Easter Egg Wine Barrel Hunt is back just in time for Easter! Fill out a form at barrelsoffunsthelena.com, make an optional donation, and then pick up a barrel at Steves Hardware. This year’s sponsors and partners include the Odd Fellows Lodge #167, Craig and Kathryn Hall, St. Helena Parks & Rec, Lisa Pelosi and Menegon Catering.
***
Regarding that funny-tasting (but perfectly safe) water St. Helena is receiving from Lake Hennessey, the city of Napa is warning its own customers to expect similar odor and taste issues. Hennessey water is treated for springtime algae, but odors and taste can linger. To maximize the enjoyability of your tap water, the city of Napa recommends making sure the water is cold and maybe adding some citrus or cucumber flavor. I think I’ll try that right now.
***
The music of William Gantt, the photography of Geoff Hansen, and the hard-working agricultural workers of the Napa Valley have resulted in the collaborative video piece “Heroes of the Valley.” To see the stirring 13-minute tribute to our local vineyard workers, go to https://youtu.be/qIl4M4nu-yc.
***
Many of us who reach a certain age will notice that our hearing is one of the first things to go. Congressmen Mike Thompson and David McKinley introduced a resolution last week designating March 3 as World Hearing Day to recognize the importance of hearing to overall health and promote awareness about preventing deafness and promoting hearing and ear care. Hear hear!
***
Trekkies (or Trekkers, if you prefer) rejoice! Nichelle Nichols, 88 and still lovely, is the subject of “Woman in Motion,” a Science on Screen documentary available for streaming March 15-18 via the Cameo Cinema. Nichols played the intelligent and spirited communications officer Uhura on “Star Trek.” When she was considering leaving the show, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a big fan, encouraged her to stay because she was inspiring countless Black girls and children. After the show ended, Nichols founded a company that worked with NASA to recruit women and minorities. She went on to win NASA’s Public Service Award. Once you’ve watched the movie at home, catch the livestream Q&A at 8 p.m. Monday with Erin Redwing, a Ph.D. candidate in Earth and Planetary Science at UC-Berkeley, who will discuss the search for life beyond Earth. Go to CameoCinema.com.
***
The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce and Pacific Union College are teaming up on a three-part virtual “Conversations in Leadership.” Part 1, “Leadership & Women of Napa Valley,” is at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 11. Panelists will include Martina Kostow of The Charter Oak, Michelle Novi of the Napa Valley Vintners, Laura Rombauer of Napa Valley Vintage Home, and winemaker Angelina Mondavi. Register for free at https://forms.gle/RUjTzuhMqbuitPR46.
***
What’s a winery without a dog? A special issue of Wine Spectator out now profiles the dogs of wineries like Shafer, Rudd, Harlan, Hall, Peter Michael, and Joel Gott. You’ll also get a roundup of pet-friendly tasting rooms.
***
Mark your calendar for the V Foundation Wine Celebration on Aug. 5-8, raising money for cancer research. More to come on that.
***
The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce is selling “St. Helena Loves You” and “Napa Valley Loves You” T-shirts. Not a bad gift idea for a visiting friend.