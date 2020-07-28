Aunt Helena

Greta Ericson died on Saturday, and what a life! Mayor, mother, merchant, volunteer, and leaver of a peerless legacy, especially in the form of Rianda House. To learn more about her life in her own words, listen to the charming 100-minute oral history Greta recorded with Pat Alexander for the St. Helena Historical Society’s "Voices of St. Helena" project. The highlight throughout is Greta's New York accent, which was still quite prominent after decades in St. Helena. Find the recording at shstory.org/greta-ericson.
A couple dozen demonstrators carrying signs like “Black Lives Matter” and “Justice For All” were in front of Lyman Park for Monday’s weekly demonstration, drawing a steady stream of supportive honks from passing drivers. If you’re curious, stop by next Monday between noon and 1 p.m. and talk to them.
Looking for a way to honor veterans and first responders? Markham Vineyards has released The Altruist, a Bordeaux-style red blend dedicated to “honoring our nation’s veterans, first responders and community heroes who courageously defend and preserve our freedoms and security 365 days a year.” Markham is donating to the nonprofit Gary Sinise Foundation, which honors those same fine folks. Find The Altruist at markhamvineyards.com or call 963-5292.
Let not your hearts be troubled, music fans. Music in the Vineyards is still on for Aug. 5-23 – it’s just Music in the Vineyards @Home. The chamber music festival is offering concerts via video from participating winery venues. The kicker – the virtual festival is free. Sign up at musicinthevineyards.org to be notified as soon as the schedule is announced.
Also going virtual: Rep. Mike Thompson’s celebrated pasta feed on Sunday, Aug. 9. You pick up your food from 2 to 4 p.m., go home, and tune into the party via Zoom. Our congressman’s special guests this year are House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and Congresswoman Lauren Underwood. St. Helenans will be happy to know that chef Nash Cognetti and his team at Tre Posti are involved. Also benefiting this year are the Community Action of Napa Valley Food Bank and Meals on Wheels. RSVP by Aug. 5 at mikethompsonforcongress.com.
Did you catch editor Dave Stoneberg’s July 9 article about how Mentis is helping locals cope with the mental strain of the COVID-19 pandemic? One extremely kind soul (who wishes to remain anonymous) read it, headed to the Mentis office in Napa, and donated $25,000 to the nonprofit. “It was a great surprise that will help the organization do even more good work,” said Mentis boardmember Susan Dix Lyons. Whoever you are, thank you for a gift that will touch so many lives.
I’ll see you at the Market BBQ pop-up at the old Catholic school. Or maybe I’ll see you at the Cameo drive-in (that might be me in the car next to you, squealing in excitement when Indiana Jones is fleeing the rolling boulder). Or maybe I’ll see you on the sidewalk when we’re both taking a break from sheltering at home. Wherever we meet, please know that I’m smiling under my mask. Stay safe, friends.
