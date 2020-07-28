Aunt Helena

***

Let not your hearts be troubled, music fans. Music in the Vineyards is still on for Aug. 5-23 – it’s just Music in the Vineyards @Home. The chamber music festival is offering concerts via video from participating winery venues. The kicker – the virtual festival is free. Sign up at musicinthevineyards.org to be notified as soon as the schedule is announced.

***

Also going virtual: Rep. Mike Thompson’s celebrated pasta feed on Sunday, Aug. 9. You pick up your food from 2 to 4 p.m., go home, and tune into the party via Zoom. Our congressman’s special guests this year are House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and Congresswoman Lauren Underwood. St. Helenans will be happy to know that chef Nash Cognetti and his team at Tre Posti are involved. Also benefiting this year are the Community Action of Napa Valley Food Bank and Meals on Wheels. RSVP by Aug. 5 at mikethompsonforcongress.com.

***