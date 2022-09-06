Aunt Helena

Everyone’s going to come out of this heat wave with a story. Mine is modest but telling: I left a ballpoint pen in the direct sunlight on Monday and its plastic cap partially melted — or at least got so warped that it’s no longer useful. I’m certain that somewhere in town there’s a team of intrepid youngsters trying to fry an egg on the sidewalk. I wish them luck.

***

Mark your calendars for UpStage Napa Valley’s annual Playwright Festival taking place at Grace Episcopal Church over three consecutive weekends Oct. 14 to Oct. 30. I’m told to expect a series of one-act plays featuring local thespians like Lauren Haugan, Fred Ireland, Dan Monez, Bruce Miroglio, Antonia Allegra, Shannon McDermott, Jessica Romero and Allan Schneider. More details to come …

***

Good news for smartphone users: You can now search the St. Helena Public Library catalog, place holds, download audiobooks and partake of other book-related activities using the myLIBRO app, available for both iOS and Android devices. There’s also a voice-enabled “virtual assistant,” which sounds ominously dystopic to a Luddite like me but is probably perfectly harmless. Download the app and use your library card number and PIN to activate your account.

***

The Haven Thrift Store’s new building is taking shape quite nicely in Deer Park, on the same site as the store that was destroyed by the Glass Fire in September 2020. The store’s temporary facilities have been busy in the meantime. I’m up for a lavish grand opening, aren’t you?

***

The Calistoga Cat Action Team is presenting Cat Bingo from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Calistoga. It will include wine, dinner, refreshments, prizes and a live auction. Tickets are $48. Details at calicat.org.

***

St. Helena’s Father William “Mac” McIlmoyl and former Star editor Dave Stoneberg were among 2,000 cyclists who participated in Saturday’s Tour de Fuzz to benefit the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy Services of Sonoma County. Huzzahs to all those who braved the heat for a good cause — I hope they got done early. And by the way, a friend spotted none other than Rep. Mike Thompson riding his bike outside Calistoga on Tuesday morning, while I was hunkered down trying to transform my cozy house into an air-conditioned igloo.

***

If you’re looking for a place to cool off, the Carnegie Building, local restaurants and the Cameo Cinema are obvious destinations. A friend passes along a few other outside-the-box ideas, like wine cave tours, wine storage facilities, and a trip back in time to Jim and Connie Indrebo’s Calistoga Gliderport, where one could take to the skies to enjoy the cooler climes of higher altitudes. (I think I'll stick with the Cameo.)