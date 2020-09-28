Aunt Helena

This might be the first time I’ve written my column somewhere other than my sturdy old desk. My friends are sending me awful photos of the fires along Silverado Trail and on Spring Mountain. I won’t grasp for eloquence at a time like this. If you’re under a mandatory evacuation, please leave. If you feel unsafe, please leave. Regardless of your circumstances, please be safe and steel yourself for hard times ahead.

***

Only one piece of positive news today: Jim Watson celebrated his 100th birthday Thursday with a visit from some friends, including Chief Chris Hartley and Lieutenant Justin Tharp of the St. Helena Police Department, who drove up to Watson’s house with the Marines’ Hymn blaring. I’m told that the spry centenarian left his house unassisted to pose for the socially distanced photo running alongside this column. Happy hundredth, Mr. Watson.

***

Rianda House, the Cameo Cinema … everything I delight in telling you about is on hold pending this disaster, so this column will be very brief. The St. Helena and Calistoga offices of the UpValley Family Centers are closed and out of power, but you can still reach the staff via cell phone if you need help: 266-2871 or 291-9424.