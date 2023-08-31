Aunt Helena

Harvest might be lagging behind schedule, but there’s still plenty happening in and around St. Helena, as you will see.

First, a sad farewell to Tiffany Montelli's Tiffany & Kids, which closed Aug. 20 after four years in business downtown. You can still buy remaining inventory for 75% off at tiffanyandkids.com, but hurry — the website is closing down today.

You’ll notice a few deft (and lucky) pieces of police work in this week’s police log. Early Saturday a St. Helena police officer pulled over two cars for speeding near Silverado Trial and Deer Park Road and arrested both drivers on suspicion of DUI. (I hope Mothers Against Drunk Driving is taking note.) And on Monday night an officer on patrol downtown spotted a fire on the roof of the vacant Main Street Square building between Tweed & Vine and Telegraph Alley. Huzzahs to our police force! And more huzzahs to the fire department for getting Monday's fire under control before it could spread to more buildings.

Celebrate the installation of the friendly and widely admired Kevin Gambill as St. Helena postmaster at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1. Meet across the street from the post office at Lyman Park. RSVP to 707-963-2668 or kevin.r.gambill@usps.gov. (The invitation says to RSVP by Aug. 29, but somehow I find it hard to imagine Kevin turning anybody away.)

Hector Marroquin is spreading the word about a blood drive from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Dining Hall of Napa Valley Masonic Lodge #93, 1335 Main St. Suite 102. Appointments are encouraged, so sign up at vitalant.org and use the unique blood drive code “St Helena.”

September brings another full slate of programs and classes at Rianda House. First, don’t miss Kelly Wheaton’s genealogy series from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays, Sept. 1 and 15. Kelly, a founding member of the Napa Valley Genealogical Society, will cover everything from DNA to genealogical research to family history writing. Newcomers and drop-ins are always welcome.

Also highly recommended is the talented Linda Williamson’s memoir writing class on Wednesdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m., starting Sept. 6. The ongoing class will provide positive criticism to help you “write the precious memories of your life and preserve the experiences that are unique to you.” There’s a maximum of 12 participants, so RSVP to Rianda House at 707-963-8555.

Joseph Nase’s Mind Body Practices continues at 9 a.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 5 and 19, and every Thursday at Lyman Park. Learn how to “optimize energy within the body, mind and spirit to improve and maintain overall health and well-being with focused breathwork, meditation and Qigong (slow, gentle movement).”

It promises to be quite the spectacle when Ghilotti Construction installs the 114-foot Dunaweal Bridge over the Napa River on Thursday, Aug. 31, as part of the Napa Valley Vine Trail. And we’re all invited to watch! Head to Calistoga, park near the baseball field at the end of Washington Street, and walk to a designated viewing area at the intersection of the Vine Trail and Dunaweal Lane. The crane will start setting up at 10 a.m., followed by the bridge delivery and setup between noon and 2 p.m.

Wild (and potentially dangerous) critter alert! A friend tells me of a close call with a rattlesnake in a hedge in the Adams/Hudson area. Editor Jesse Duarte tells me he nearly stepped on one at Beringer on Aug. 11 (at first he thought it was a hissing sprinkler head). There have also been multiple coyote sightings in the Madrona/Riesling area. And as you peruse this week’s harvest report, be sure to read Stu Smith’s amusing account of a black bear roaming the neighborhood and sampling unripe grapes around Smith-Madrone Winery on Spring Mountain. The moral of the stories: We coexist with wild animals — those rattlesnakes are especially scary — so be extra careful, especially when walking with dogs or small children. And don’t assume that hissing sound is a sprinkler …