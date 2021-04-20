Aunt Helena

My, my, did that San Francisco Chronicle column about St. Helena create a stir. What with library news, Oscar night at the Cameo, and a “blissful” article about a former St. Helena couple, I fully expect this humble column to be less controversial.
***
The St. Helena Public Library’s adult section is now open, with no appointments needed, from 10 to 1 and 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The children’s room is smaller and limited to 10 people at a time, so schedule an appointment for the little ones at 963-5244. And don’t forget your mask.
***
Up to 70 lucky patrons will be able to watch the 2021 Oscars at the Cameo Cinema on Sunday, April 25. The doors open at 3:30 p.m. This is a free gift to the community from the Cameo Cinema Foundation, but you must RSVP at cameocinema.com. As usual, costumes are encouraged.
***
Daphne Larkin and Chuck O’Rear may have left St. Helena, but they linger in the hearts of their many friends. People magazine posted a sweet story about how the couple’s “unlikely love story” inspired O’Rear’s “Bliss” photo made famous by Microsoft. Read the details at people.com/human-interest/how-an-unlikely-love-story-inspired-bliss-famous-microsoft-photo.
***
The Robert Louis Stevenson Museum is open again from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Call 963-3757 for an appointment. My favorite exhibit: Henry James' dainty little gloves.
***
The Caymus Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is honoring Earth Day at its April meeting, to be held in person at the home of member Liz Couse at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. Marcia Chauvin will discuss the history of Earth Day and how it has evolved to be a worldwide organization of tremendous importance. Adair Tench will speak on Arbor Day and its history and how it is celebrated. Seedlings will be available for members and visitors to plant, especially on burned areas. To participate in the meeting, please call Regent Dianne Fraser at 963-7329.
***
Happy retirement to Kevin Courtney, who’s been reporting for the Napa Valley Register for a whopping 48 years. He’s a Napa fellow through and through, but St. Helena Star reporter Jesse Duarte tells me his fingerprints are on every edition of the Star. He writes the weekly coronavirus updates and numerous unsigned crime briefs, helps copy-edit St. Helena news stories, and lays the technical groundwork for many of the Register stories that are reprinted in the Star. He also wrote a charming column about a Zoom wedding that ran in the April 8 Star. I’ve never met Kevin, but Jesse says he has a delightfully droll sense of humor that brightens up the Register newsroom. Farewell, good sir.
***
There’s a good chance of rain starting late Sunday. By the time we meet again next week, I hope we’ll be celebrating a real gully-washer. Plan for the worst, hope for the best.