Aunt Helena

***

The Robert Louis Stevenson Museum is open again from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Call 963-3757 for an appointment. My favorite exhibit: Henry James' dainty little gloves.

***

The Caymus Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is honoring Earth Day at its April meeting, to be held in person at the home of member Liz Couse at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. Marcia Chauvin will discuss the history of Earth Day and how it has evolved to be a worldwide organization of tremendous importance. Adair Tench will speak on Arbor Day and its history and how it is celebrated. Seedlings will be available for members and visitors to plant, especially on burned areas. To participate in the meeting, please call Regent Dianne Fraser at 963-7329.

***