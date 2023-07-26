Aunt Helena

I was delighted to see that last Thursday’s art social for Eve Breckenridge at Rianda House drew dozens of people who enjoyed Eve’s lovely paintings. I’m starting this column with news of other upcoming Rianda House events.

***

Any fool who denigrates the mental acuity of seniors needs to play bridge against one. You can learn the complex but highly rewarding game on Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon, beginning Aug. 4, when Tammy McDonald offers bridge for beginners at Rianda Houes. Learn how to bid, play, defend, devise strategy and develop partnerships. I’ve never mastered anything more complicated than cribbage, which is apparently to bridge what a wading pool is to the Mariana Trench. Session 1 will be on Fridays Aug. 4-25 and Session 2 will be Sept. 8-29. RSVP to 707-963-8555 ext. 101.

***

Alma Perez leads Amistad y Apoyo (Friendship and Support) in English and Spanish from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays at Rianda House. To enroll, call Healthy Minds Healthy Aging, a Mentis program, at 707-299-1885.

***

If you’re looking to learn Spanish, there’s no better place to start than Lorraine Ruston’s Introduction to Spanish course from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Aug. 16 to Oct. 4, at Rianda House. You’ll cover vocabulary introduced in Duolingo’s “Rookie” level, and you’ll be encouraged to download the free app. A workbook will also be provided. RSVP to 707-963-8555 ext. 101.

***

Au revoir to Gary’s Wine & Marketplace, which temporarily succeeded in bringing back that old Dean & DeLuca magic but ultimately faced too many challenges: pandemic, fires, etc. I wish the staff and owner Gary Fisch the best. Maybe he could take on one of the vacant spaces downtown? Just a thought …

***

Next to my column you’ll find a Q&A with our neighbor Rich Salvestrin. The most pressing question for me, however, related to pronunciation. I’m sure I remember the late Susanne pronouncing her last name SAL-vestrin, but I’ve heard other quite trustworthy people say Sal-VES-trin. Now I have it on good authority that Susanne was right (as usual). It’s SAL-vestrin.

***

Mark your calendars for 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, when the St. Helena Public Library will hold a farewell party for Jay Greene, who has retired from his years-long series of historical lectures. From ancient times to contemporary affairs, Jay was a learned and articulate guide to the people and events that shaped our world. This will be an excellent opportunity to thank him for his service and enjoy some food and beverages.

***

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, is encouraging eligible students from his district to apply for nomination to West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. Applications must be submitted by Oct. 2. Get all the details at mikethompson.house.gov/services/academy-nominations.

***

The Calistoga-to-St. Helena segment of the Napa Valley Vine Trail is scheduled to open in November, but in the meantime trail organizers would appreciate it if we would stay off the unfinished trail. The segment will stretch 8.2 miles from Pratt Avenue to the Calistoga Depot. Just the thought of it makes me want to get my Schwinn tuned up.