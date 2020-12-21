Aunt Helena

Merry Christmas, Dear Readers and denizens of the 26th safest small city in California (this according to an outfit called AdvisorSmith). I wish you many blessings, and Zoom screens full of beaming loved ones.

***

A friend passes on a sweet story from the St. Helena Public Library. The other day a woman stood alone in the parking lot, playing a violin (more than competently) in front of her laptop. It turns out she was a violin instructor giving a virtual lesson. Her Internet service was down at home, so she used the library’s free WiFi. I hope I’m fortunate enough to overhear her next lesson.

***

My condolences to Ann Colgin and the rest of the family of Gertrude Colgin, who died Dec. 16 at the age of — get ready — 103. Interviewed at Silverado Orchards in 2017, Colgin looked back on her childhood and Texas, where she met her future husband, Dr. Irwin Edward Colgin. Gertrude “lived a normal life, like everybody else,” she told the Star, but also “lived a joyful life, all of my life. We never had any arguments. Even when I was at home, we never had any thoughts of arguments. We always got along.” Would that we could all live such long, happy lives.

***