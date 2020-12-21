Aunt Helena

Merry Christmas, Dear Readers and denizens of the 26th safest small city in California (this according to an outfit called AdvisorSmith). I wish you many blessings, and Zoom screens full of beaming loved ones.
***
A friend passes on a sweet story from the St. Helena Public Library. The other day a woman stood alone in the parking lot, playing a violin (more than competently) in front of her laptop. It turns out she was a violin instructor giving a virtual lesson. Her Internet service was down at home, so she used the library’s free WiFi. I hope I’m fortunate enough to overhear her next lesson.
***
My condolences to Ann Colgin and the rest of the family of Gertrude Colgin, who died Dec. 16 at the age of — get ready — 103. Interviewed at Silverado Orchards in 2017, Colgin looked back on her childhood and Texas, where she met her future husband, Dr. Irwin Edward Colgin. Gertrude “lived a normal life, like everybody else,” she told the Star, but also “lived a joyful life, all of my life. We never had any arguments. Even when I was at home, we never had any thoughts of arguments. We always got along.” Would that we could all live such long, happy lives.
***
Huzzahs to Lindsay Martin of St. Helena, whose GPA of between 3.50 and 3.74 landed her on the fall Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi. Excellent work, Lindsay!
***
Thanks to all who contributed to the UpValley Family Centers’ Holiday Assistance Program, which provided more than 400 households with food boxes, a turkey and gifts. The program raised $40,000, along with in-kind donations. The center thanks Toys for Tots, Salvation Army, CANV Food Bank, S.H. Cowell Foundation, St. Helena Catholic Church, CalMart, St. Helena Fire Department, Grace Episcopal Church, Calistoga Community Chest, St. Helena Montessori School, Bodega Shipping Company, Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD), Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, G&L Seiberlich Co. LLP, Calistoga Rental Homes LLC, Lawer Estates, Smiths St. Helena Pharmacy, RLS Middle School, Elmshaven Seventh-day Adventist Church, and many individual donors and volunteers.
***
The Christmas season isn't quite the same without the music of the Saint Helena Community Band and St. Helena Chamber Singers, is it? I have good news — the Saint Helena Community Band's 2019 Christmas concert at the Inglenook Holiday Open House and the Saint Helena Chamber Singers' 2019 performance of Handel's "Messiah" have been posted on SoundCloud. I was lucky enough to attend last year's "Messiah," but the program for the band concert, conducted by Andy Collinsworth, sounds equally intriguing, with Christmas chestnuts like "Home for the Holidays" and "Sleigh Ride," selections by Rossini, Bach and Gershwin, and "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" narrated by none other than Francis Ford Coppola. Enjoy the yuletide bliss at soundcloud.com/marv-atchley.