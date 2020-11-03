Aunt Helena

I dedicate this column to the more than 50,000 Napa County voters who had already cast their ballots by Sunday afternoon, and to the thousands more who will undoubtedly do so in time for Election Day. Regardless of who wins, thank you, voters, for helping democracy thrive.
It’s been a sad year for fans of the St. Helena Street Piano, which was absent from Lyman Park this year due to the coronavirus. But organizer Bill Ryan has a bit of good news: “It has stayed warm and safe in my garage – and will be ready for some 2021 action next April if the virus situation is under control by then,” he says. Thanks for keeping us updated, Bill.
Along with a kind note wishing me well after my absence two weeks ago, Jerri Patton of the Federated Women sends news on the club’s Reading Is Fun program. She says that according to Donna Kelley, the program’s chairperson, it wasn’t safe to deliver books to children this year, but the club found a wonderful way to help children anyway, donating a $1,000 scholarship to St. Helena Preschool For All. “Everyone enthusiastically agreed and voted yes,” Jerri says. Thank you, Federated Women! (And thank you, Jerri, for the good wishes.)
Last week I congratulated Dante Miroglio for his academic achievements at the University of Dallas. It turns out he’s not the only St. Helenan excelling there; Rachel Kelly was named to the spring honor roll with a GPA of 3.0-3.49. Let’s never miss a chance to honor students who are persevering at this most difficult time.
Readers, I did it. I returned to the Cameo Cinema last week for the first time since March. I kept my mask on, greeted a few friends from a safe distance and (somewhat to my surprise) never felt the least bit uncomfortable. Every other row is roped off, making it easy to socially distance. If you feel up to it, the Cameo is offering a lineup featuring “Honest Thief” with Liam Neeson (Nov. 6-9), “Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles (Nov. 10-12), and the intriguing “Ammonite” starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan (Nov. 13-19). The big crowd-pleasing blockbusters arrive around Thanksgiving, with “Guardians of the Galaxy” (Nov. 26), “Skyfall” (Nov. 27-29) and “Frozen” (Nov. 28-29).
An evening at the Cameo counts as a wild night by my standards, and I made it wilder still (again, relatively speaking) by checking out the Hunt Avenue Hub between Main Street and Railroad Avenue. If you’re looking for a fresh and tastefully decorated spot to enjoy takeout with a friend, the Hub is a great option. It’s open daily until 9 p.m. (Thanks to St. Helena Rec’s Stephanie Iacobacci for spearheading the project.)
Don’t forget the kids are back in school, so please drive carefully.
