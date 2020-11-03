Aunt Helena

I dedicate this column to the more than 50,000 Napa County voters who had already cast their ballots by Sunday afternoon, and to the thousands more who will undoubtedly do so in time for Election Day. Regardless of who wins, thank you, voters, for helping democracy thrive.

***

It’s been a sad year for fans of the St. Helena Street Piano, which was absent from Lyman Park this year due to the coronavirus. But organizer Bill Ryan has a bit of good news: “It has stayed warm and safe in my garage – and will be ready for some 2021 action next April if the virus situation is under control by then,” he says. Thanks for keeping us updated, Bill.

***

Along with a kind note wishing me well after my absence two weeks ago, Jerri Patton of the Federated Women sends news on the club’s Reading Is Fun program. She says that according to Donna Kelley, the program’s chairperson, it wasn’t safe to deliver books to children this year, but the club found a wonderful way to help children anyway, donating a $1,000 scholarship to St. Helena Preschool For All. “Everyone enthusiastically agreed and voted yes,” Jerri says. Thank you, Federated Women! (And thank you, Jerri, for the good wishes.)

***