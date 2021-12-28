Aunt Helena

First, I wish each of you a Happy New Year. That’s the easy part. The harder and more important part is wishing peace and healing to those who lost loved ones in this saddest of years. In the past few days I’ve learned of the deaths of three well-known and beloved locals: Rafael Rodriguez, Bob Pestoni and Earle Presten. Hardly any of us will emerge from 2021 unscathed by grief. As 2022 dawns, let’s join hands and ensure that nobody has to grieve alone.

Congratulations to our friends in Angwin who woke up Tuesday to snowy vistas. KPIX 5 news even played a video of pre-dawn snow at the Angwin Chevron.

The St. Helena Public Library is closed for holidays until Jan. 3, but the staff is starting 2022 on a fun note with a Make Your Own Playdough Party at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5. Make some, shape some, take some home. Register at SHPL.org so the library staff members (this year's Employees of the Year!) know how many ingredients to bring.

The Napa Valley Jazz Society returns with St. Helena pianist Mike Greensill and his quintet performing at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Blue Note in Napa. Jazz fans won't want to miss this. Get tickets at nvjs.org or call 224-JAZZ (5299).

The rest of my column is going to be a cornucopia (wrong holiday?) of New Year’s celebrations at local restaurants (with one exception), courtesy of the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce. Reservations are required for all but the last two. Here we go.

Acacia House: special additions plus regular menu from 5:30 to 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. New Year’s Day brunch.

Cook: Special additions plus regular menu 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve.

Goose & Gander: Five-course dinner and live music on New Year’s Eve. Two seatings: 6-6:30 p.m. and 9-9:30 p.m.

Napa Valley Wine Train: New Year’s Eve Gourmet Express. Lunch at 11:30 a.m. and dinner at 6:20 p.m.

The Saint: Moulin Rouge New Year’s Eve Party 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Kick Off The New Year with FITNV!: New Year’s Day spin class with owner Casey Miller, 9 to 10 p.m.

Clif Family Annual RejuVINation Brunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. New Year’s Day.

The Charter Oak: New Year’s Day Brunch 11:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.