Aunt Helena

I’m told there’s a long but tremendously fascinating historical feature in this week’s B section, so I’ll be brief this week.
Huzzahs to the St. Helena Cemetery Association for stepping up to recognize Memorial Day. Lay some flowers on a veteran’s grave between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, May 31. I look forward to next year’s return of the American Legion’s usual Memorial Day remembrance.
In honor of Memorial Day, the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District is offering free day use of Napa’s state parks — including Bothe, Robert Louis Stevenson and the Bale Grist Mill — to veterans and active-duty military on Monday, May 31.
Elsewhere in the paper you’ll find details about the St. Helena Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. My favorite: the challenge to tell a librarian a joke. Have fun with that one, Dear Readers, but be sure to keep it family-friendly.
The new owner of the Napa Valley Juice Bar inside Nature Select is (I’m letting the suspense build) St. Helena native Lara Karakasevic! She’s a raw food chef who’s studying regenerative detoxification — and no, I don’t know what that means, but I’m sure she does. Grab a smoothie Monday through Saturday until 2 p.m.
Mark your calendars for June 18, when the Napa Valley Museum reopens with a permanent exhibit on “The Land and People of Napa Valley.” If you go, tell Laura Rafaty that Auntie H sends her best.
PUC Elementary School in Angwin is holding a virtual informational session about its programs at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27. Current and prospective families are welcome. Register at pucelementary.org or call 965-2459.