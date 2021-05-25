Aunt Helena

I’m told there’s a long but tremendously fascinating historical feature in this week’s B section, so I’ll be brief this week.

***

Huzzahs to the St. Helena Cemetery Association for stepping up to recognize Memorial Day. Lay some flowers on a veteran’s grave between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, May 31. I look forward to next year’s return of the American Legion’s usual Memorial Day remembrance.

***

In honor of Memorial Day, the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District is offering free day use of Napa’s state parks — including Bothe, Robert Louis Stevenson and the Bale Grist Mill — to veterans and active-duty military on Monday, May 31.

***

Elsewhere in the paper you’ll find details about the St. Helena Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. My favorite: the challenge to tell a librarian a joke. Have fun with that one, Dear Readers, but be sure to keep it family-friendly.

***