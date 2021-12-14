Aunt Helena

“I’m always happiest when skies are gray,” I wrote recently, and Someone In Charge must have been reading. This recent weather has been heavenly. I hope you’re all staying warm and dry and enjoying the winter weather.

***

Movie buffs will achieve nirvana at 7:45 p.m. Friday when legendary director Francis Ford Coppola shares his thoughts on “West Side Story” just before the Cameo Cinema’s screening of Steven Spielberg’s new adaptation. Critics are drooling over the film, which could make quite the splash at Oscar time.

***

Just in time for Christmas shopping, Paul Franson has released a 10th-anniversary edition of “The NapaLife Insider’s Guide to Napa Valley.” The updated guidebook includes new establishments such as the Four Seasons in Calistoga, Wilfred’s Lounge a Tiki bar in Napa, and and Thomas Keller’s Regiis Ova Caviar & Champagne Lounge in Yountville. A perfect gift for locals and visitors. Ask Liza at Main Street Bookmine for a copy.

***

Someone pass a Santa hat to retired St. Helena Elementary School art teacher Linda Rowland, who’s helping students turn discarded boxes into Christmas trees and has installed a “Dot Tree” at the entrance to the school decorated with computer-generated dots students produced using a drawing program on their computers. A photo of the whimsical result should appear next to my column.

***

Jobs aren’t exactly hard to come by right now; one desperate businessman told me that his primary job qualification is “a pulse.” Would-be employers should sign up now for the Napa County Job Fair scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Chandon, 1 California Drive in Yountville. The fair is being organized by the Napa Valley Chamber Coalition and the Work Force Alliance of the North Bay. Sign up as a business or a job-seeker at tinyurl.com/25mkrk6s or direct questions to Jessica Penman at 944-4464 or jessica@yountville.com.

***

There’s snow on Cobb Mountain and Mount St. Helena, and I’m told it’s “absolutely gorgeous.” If Santa would care to sprinkle some over St. Helena during his Christmas Eve sleigh ride, I would have no objections. (Hint hint, Your Jolliness … )