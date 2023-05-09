My deadline is fast approaching, so no lollygagging this week — and no double-checking to ascertain whether lollygagging needs a hyphen. Here we go.

***

If there’s any surer conversation-starter than St. Helena politics, it’s St. Helena city finances. City Manager Anil Comelo and Vice Mayor Eric Hall will brief the Rotary Club on the city’s financial picture on Tuesday, May 16. Lunch ($30) is at noon, followed by the program at 12:30 p.m. For a lunch conversation contact Cindy Warren at 707-483-7008 or cynthiawarren1@gmail.com.

***

Young readers attracted to the mystique of Paris should check out St. Helena author Maria Castellucci Moore’s new book “Vivienne in Paris,” which she will sign at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Caldwell Snyder Gallery. And yes, wine will be served, but most assuredly not to members of the book’s target audience!

***

Applications are being accepted to the Napa Valley Music Associates’ 28th MidSummer MusiCamp July 10-21 at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Napa. The camp is geared toward music students ages 11 to 18 with at least three years of musical study under their belts. Details at napavalleymusicassociates.org.

***

Cultural fads come and go, but pirates never go out of style, thanks in part of the enduring popularity of Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Treasure Island.” Join the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum’s annual Treasure Hunt from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27, which will start at the museum and have you marauding Main Street in no time. Pirate costumes are encouraged. The museum’s promotional material makes no mention of pirate accents, but I’m assuming those are welcome too.

***

If you missed historian and author John McCormick’s St. Helena Historical Society lecture on the contributions of Napa Valley’s forgotten Chinese population, you’ll get another chance at the St. Helena Public Library at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11. Learn about the contributions of Chinese laborers and the hardships they faced during their short time in the Napa Valley in the late 19th century.

***

Youth pastor and religious educator Steve Case will help you address questions like “Who am I?”, “Why am I here?” and “Where am I going?” during a series of talks May 12-13 at the St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1777 Main St. I don’t know about you, but I could use all the help I can get with those questions …

***

Expect a sellout when the Mike Greensill Quartet brings its jazzy melodies and toe-tapping rhythms to the Cameo Cinema at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Vocalist Gale Terminello will join Mike’s band on a dive into the Great American Songbook. Tickets are $35 at cameocinema.com.

***

Nimbus Arts fans, I have good news and bad news. Bad news: It’s too late to get tickets for Saturday’s Nimbash, which sold out faster than you can say “arty party.” Good news: You can still participate in the live auction as a proxy bidder. Email molly@nimbusarts.org to make arrangements and view the auction catalog at nimbusarts.org.

***

St. Helena police dispatchers are now working from Calistoga. This will be quite an adjustment, so try to be extra-polite and patient with them. They’re some of the most professional and pleasant people you’ll encounter — even when we unwisely call 911 to ask them what time it is!