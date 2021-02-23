Aunt Helena

To my delight, I have nothing but positive news to share this week. Enjoy!

***

Masks make celebrity sightings a bit more difficult, so you might not have noticed Mike Rowe of “Dirty Jobs” fame volunteering Feb. 11 at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus. “It’s an amazingly well-oiled machine out here in St. Helena,” Rowe said in a video posted on Instagram. The 5-minute clip features a St. Helena firefighter, volunteer and vaccine recipient #1 Nancy Batt, and Glen Newhart, president/CEO of the St. Helena Hospital Foundation and one of the local heroes of the pandemic. Newhart notes that the site is “100 percent dependent on volunteers.” There’s a link on the St. Helena Police Department’s Facebook page. It’s definitely worth a watch.

***