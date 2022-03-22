Aunt Helena

Mariachis, jazz, art, coffee and movies. Say what you will about my column this week, but it doesn't lack for variety.

***

Dig out that old sombrero and head over to the St. Helena Performing Arts Center for Napa Valley College’s second annual VIVA Mariachi Festival at 7 p.m. Friday, April 8. The free show features Mariachi Torres. And on second thought, leave the sombrero at home, for the sake of the poor soul sitting behind you.

***

Pianist Mike Greensill is marking the second anniversary of his regular Jazz in the Afternoon concerts, livestreamed on Facebook. Thanks, Mike, for jazzing up our lives during quarantine – and for bringing us the Jazz Biographies Book Club. Join the fun at 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays on Mike’s Facebook page.

***

Congratulations to St. Helena High School Principal Ben Scinto on being named a regional Administrator of the Year by the Association of California School Administrators. I don’t know him well, but I’m told he has a way of putting a smile on people’s faces, which is more than you could have said for the principals of my schooldays (please keep the horse and buggy jokes to yourselves).

***

The St. Helena United Methodist Church is raising money for Ukrainian refugees. Checks made out to “St. Helena United Methodist Church” or “SHUMC,” with “Ukraine” in the memo line, may be sent to 1310 Adams St., St. Helena, CA 94574. Proceeds will aid with food, water and potentially shelter for those civilians displaced by the fighting.

***

The St. Helena Public Library is holding a spring art auction featuring the paintings of Isabel Nichols (1927-2020). Check it out, enjoy the art, place a bid, and support the library.

***

The Model Bakery has launched a proprietary coffee blend. It’s described as “a multi-layered combination of medium and dark-roasted coffees with aromas of toasted hazelnut, vanilla and cocoa.” Also, “The blend is medium-bodied with moderate acidity which offers a smooth, buttery finish.” As for whether it tastes better than those scrumptious English muffins, you’ll have to judge for yourself.

***

Do you know anybody with kids ages 0 to 5? Make sure they’re aware of the St. Helena Ninos Activos Playgroup that meets Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church Discovery Room, 1428 Spring St. It’s a free bilingual gathering where kids play, listen to a story and enjoy a special activity. Questions? Contact Raquel Vega at rvega@upvalleyfamilycenters.org or 965-5010.

***

All set for Sunday’s Oscar bash at the Cameo Cinema? Tickets are $45 at cameocinema.com, and the red carpet starts at 3:30. I’m betting on “The Power of the Dog” for the top awards, and “Dune” for the technical honors. And by “betting” I mean putting absolutely no money at stake, since I’m usually wrong.