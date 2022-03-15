Aunt Helena

Kith & Kin AND St. Helena Drama? I can’t imagine how this past weekend could have been any more fun.

***

First, a hearty “Slainte!” to Kathi Brotemarkle, Ron Brunswick, Linda Howard, Ann Gilleran and Michael Waterson, the members of Kith & Kin, who put on a pair of fabulous shows at the White Barn. I’ve been a fan of theirs for decades (no exaggeration) and they’ve yet to disappoint.

***

Second, a standing ovation to St. Helena Drama! Its production of “The Addams Family” lived up to the high standards set by past musicals, and the thrill of singing and dancing onstage for the first time in two years was palpable among the exuberant cast. The scene-stealing Rhett Ryan was a flamboyant and hilarious Uncle Fester. As a vivacious and perfectly cast Morticia, Kaitlyn Valenzuela was a true triple threat — acting, singing and dancing with flair and charm. A suave Gabriel DuBois brought pathos and wit to the challenging role of Gomez. Abigail Langhoff shone in a flashy supporting role that brought down the house at the end of Act 1. I could go on, but suffice to say the show was a triumph.

***

Rianda House's annual Texas Hold'em Tournament returns Friday, March 25, at Bourn Hall at Grace Episcopal Church. Dinner and practice tables start at 5:30 and the tournament at 6:30. Bid in the silent auction, compete for prizes, and see if you have what it takes to reach the final table. Tickets are $80 for tournament players and $35 for dinner guests. Go to riandahouse.org or call 963-8555 ext. 101.

***

The St. Helena Public Library is holding an all-day scavenger hunt in honor of St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, March 17. Drop by and search for the clovers hidden around the library — and what’s this I hear about a pot of gold?

***

Also at the library, Pacific Union College Elementary students will present an evening of string orchestra music at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 30. The eclectic program ranges from William Hofeldt’s “She Will Hang the Night With Stars” to the “Star Wars” soundtrack to Vivaldi. And all this from elementary students? I’m impressed …

***

The St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School is holding an open house to welcome interested families from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, March 25, at 1201 Niebaum Lane in Rutherford. For information call 963-212 or go to sthelenacoop.org.

***

Music fans, mark your calendars for an open house at Pacific Union College’s Paulin Center for the Arts from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, in Angwin. Meet the teachers, try an instrument, tour the elegant Paulin Hall, and sign up for private lessons.

***

My condolences to the family and loved ones of Tony Pina, who died March 3 not long after celebrating his 90th birthday with almost 300 well-wishers. A hard-working rancher, a loyal and generous friend, a war hero (two Bronze Stars in Korea), and not a mean or pretentious bone in his body. Rest in peace, Tony.

***

A big thanks to the firefighters who jumped all over a small wildfire in Angwin’s Las Posadas State Forest last Thursday. They had the one-acre blaze contained just 46 minutes after the first report came in. Fantastic work, but also a reminder that fire season is here, even in mid-March. Let’s be vigilant and cautious.