Aunt Helena

Movies at the Cameo Cinema, classes at Nimbus Arts – symbols of the St. Helena of old are returning one by one, even as the threat of COVID-19 remains. I’m still trying to decide whether the smoky skies are part of this new normal everyone is atwitter about.
***
The Cameo reopens Friday with daily 5 p.m. showings of “The Personal History of David Copperfield.” There’s a maximum of 35 people per show, with five of those tickets reserved for patrons with Star, Gold and Silver cards. It will be interesting to see who is ready to sit in a room full of people and who is not. To those who attend, please obey all the protocols. And, of course, enjoy the movie, which I understand to be good. (Don’t ask me why there aren’t more Dickens adaptations on the big screen. Maybe his stories are too long? They’re certainly not too boring.)
***
Nimbus Arts is offering onsite Paintworks, Master’s Club and Clay Academy classes with Anne Pentland and Andrea Cazares, plus a plein air series with Vincent Serrano Pagniucci. If you’re sheltering at home, don’t worry – you can still take part in a comic book illustration and “Palette to Palate: Cooking as Art” classes via Zoom. Find a full schedule at NimbusArts.org.
***
Central Valley has been named one of “The Best Places to Work in the North Bay” by the North Bay Business Journal for the second consecutive year. The award is based on anonymous employee surveys concerning morale, workplace fairness, and trust in management. “We are proud that Central Valley has been recognized for its strong and dynamic culture – something we work hard at to achieve," said Steve Patterson, President and CEO. “Today, it is less about attention grabbing perks, and more about the day-to-day best practices and the employee experience.”
***
Attention, Francisco Ortiz fans! Joe Schoendorf has kindly had Alan’s put together an elegant matted and framed photo of the retired and much-loved postal worker, and everyone is invited to drop by Alan’s and sign the mat. Once it’s full of signatures, it will be delivered to Francisco. Alan’s is in that adorable little building on Money Way, across from the St. Helena Catholic Church. It’s open 9:30-5:30 Monday through Friday.
***
Don’t forget about the Family Biking Workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Crane Park. Nationally certified bike safety instructors will teach kids and parents how to ride safely in traffic. RSVP to Carlotta Sainato (what a spark plug she is!) at csainato@napabike.org or 258-6317.
***
A bill introduced by Congressman Mike Thompson that would allow disaster survivors who lose their homes to keep their old phone numbers while they rebuild has passed a legislative hurdle and is ready for a floor vote in the House of Representatives. HR 1289, the PHONE Act, was adopted by the full Energy and Commerce Committee with full bipartisan support – a lovely phrase that’s all too rarely heard in this polarized era.
***
Remember the wine barrel Easter eggs that produced splashes of color around town? Word has it some people are getting to work on Halloween barrels. Keep an eye out for them come October.
