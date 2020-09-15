Aunt Helena

Movies at the Cameo Cinema, classes at Nimbus Arts – symbols of the St. Helena of old are returning one by one, even as the threat of COVID-19 remains. I’m still trying to decide whether the smoky skies are part of this new normal everyone is atwitter about.

The Cameo reopens Friday with daily 5 p.m. showings of “The Personal History of David Copperfield.” There’s a maximum of 35 people per show, with five of those tickets reserved for patrons with Star, Gold and Silver cards. It will be interesting to see who is ready to sit in a room full of people and who is not. To those who attend, please obey all the protocols. And, of course, enjoy the movie, which I understand to be good. (Don’t ask me why there aren’t more Dickens adaptations on the big screen. Maybe his stories are too long? They’re certainly not too boring.)