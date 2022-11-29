Aunt Helena

What has put a spring in my step these past few days? Could it be the bracing temperatures that seem to promise rain? The Chamber of Commerce’s wine barrel Christmas tree at Main and Hunt? The sense that Christmas shopping is still at the stage when it’s a source of joy instead of a frantic last-minute stress-a-thon? Maybe it’s just the satisfaction of turning the calendar page to December, which is always my favorite time of year. I wish all my Dear Readers a season of peace, joy and community.

***

‘Tis the season for many things, not least thanking the teachers who inspire the youngest members of our community. The St. Helena Unified School District is accepting Teacher of the Year nominations through Dec. 12. The winner and finalists will be announced Feb. 16, and the winner will be eligible for the Napa County Teacher of the Year Award in May. Look for a nomination link on the district’s home page, sthelenaunified.org.

***

Foodies will be in heaven when the Cameo Cinema screens “The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F.K. Fisher” at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Widely regarded as one of the best if not the best food writer in the world, Fisher lived in a lovely little Victorian on Oak Avenue and was instrumental in founding the Napa Valley Wine Library. Director Gregory Bezat and chef Cindy Pawlcyn will share their insights in a Q&A. Tickets are only $10 at cameocinema.com.

***

Always the busy bee, Cameo owner Cathy Buck is also hosting a concert by Craig Bond’s St. Helena Children’s Chorus at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Enjoy cookies and the film “My Father’s Dragon” after the concert. Tickets are $5.

***

In yet more Cameo news, director Marc Shaffer will be on hand for a showing of “Exposing Muybridge” at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The documentary tells of 19th-century photographer Eadweard Muybridge, whose photographic studies of movement laid the groundwork for cinema. Tickets are $10.

***

Laura Pritchard of the San Francisco Symphony will lead a holiday sing-along at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Rianda House. Light refreshments will be on hand, along with heavy doses of holiday cheer.

***

On a similar (musical) note, I can’t resist another plug for the Merrie Olde Christmas Carolers, the Dickensian-attired band of merrymakers who will grace the St. Helena Public Library with tidings of comfort and joy at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

***

Upvalley jazz vocalist Elaine Jennings will perform a free concert of songs drawn from the Great American Songbook – along with some contemporary surprises – at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Magnolia Room, 1299 Pine St. Elaine will be accompanied by David Austin on piano. As the delightful Cynthia Sweeney of the dearly departed Weekly Calistogan once put it, “Elaine Jennings was born to entertain. Her very presence lights up a room. With style, versatility and beguiling charm, she puts the ‘zazz’ in pizzazz. Elaine is a class act and a rocket of a songbird.” Please RSVP to Rianda House at 707-963-8555 ext. 101.

***

Please, just once while I still draw breath, will someone say of me that I put the “zazz” in pizzazz? I yet hold out hope.