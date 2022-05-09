Aunt Helena

Shakespeare liked to end his comedies with a wedding, but I humbly submit that he had it all backwards. This column is starting with nuptials instead.

***

A reliable source advises that on Saturday in Edina, Minnesota, former Mayor Alan Galbraith married his college sweetheart, Catherine Niewoehner, in the presence of close family. The couple plan to honeymoon in Switzerland, visit relatives and friends near and far, and travel between homes in St. Helena and Edina, a Minneapolis suburb. My best to the happy couple!

***

Remember the production of “The Addams Family” mounted by St. Helena Drama? Remember Kaitlyn Valenzuela’s marvelous Morticia? No wonder Kaitlyn was named one of the Visual and Performing Arts Students of the Month by the Arts Council Napa Valley Education Alliance. As the organization puts it, “There is no such thing as a ‘small role’ for Kaitlyn, as she always pushes herself creatively and professionally. In addition, Patricia Coyle, Kaitlyn's teacher, explains that she is also in AP Visual Arts and has been a member of the SHHS Band program all four years, declaring her a ‘well-rounded and exceptional Arts student!’”

***

The St. Helena Public Library will be rumbling with the sounds of Japanese taiko drumming at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 12. As the library eloquently puts it, “Feel the thunderous sounds of the drums vibrating through your body as language, culture, and history combine into an exciting educational experience.” The show is free.

***

The library will offer a plant-based cooking demonstration the following Thursday, May 19, at 5:30. In partnership with the local Blue Zones Project, the library is organizing a “plant slant” demo led by the Culinary Institute of America.

***

Am I too old to give “shout-outs,” as the young whippersnappers like to say? I think not. A shout-out to Milbert Mariano, academic dean and vice president for academic instruction at Pacific Union College, for helping judge the annual Congressional Art Competition for Rep. Mike Thompson’s district. There were no Upvalley winners to highlight, but judges deserve our gratitude too!

***

A bit of Cameo Cinema news: Just in time to help with all those plummy British accents in "Downton Abbey: A New Era," Cathy Buck has added captions to all Wednesday and Sunday screenings.

***

That film would pair nicely with Calistoga resident Elaine Jennings’ performance of timeless jazz standards, featuring Wayne de la Cruz on piano, at 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 20, at The Saint.

***

Speaking of Calistoga, there are only a few days left to buy tickets for Hearts and Hands Preschool’s spring raffle. The “Ten-Ten” drawing features 10 tastings and 10 dinners. Tickets are $25 each or five for $100. Go to heartsandhandskids.com. Winning tickets will be pulled at 5 p.m. Monday, May 15, so hurry up.

***

The PG&E Corporation Foundation has set a June 3 deadline to apply for its Better Together STEM Scholarship Program. Twenty scholarships of $10,000 each and 20 awards of $2,500 each are available to students pursuing a degree in science, technology, engineering or math. Apply at pge.com.