Aunt Helena

A blowout win by the underdog Saints over Justin-Siena has left me with a spring in my step. That’s a spring, not a sprain. A sprain is what I would have suffered if I’d even tried to imitate the feats accomplished by our talented student-athletes. Cheers to Sam Raunegger, Clayton Crean, and all of the other Friday night hometown heroes. And let’s not forget the JV team, which notched its own shutout victory.

***

St. Helena was ready for its spotlight on Aug. 18 when the town was featured onGood Day Sacramento and CBS 13. Good Day correspondent Ashley Williams reported live from the Dr. Crane vineyard to interview TikTok sommelier Amanda McCrossin about harvest. McCrossin showed some Cabernet Sauvignon clusters, explained the relationship between sugar and alcohol levels, and discussed how vineyardists decide when it’s time to harvest. What could have been fluff turned into a surprisingly smart and educational piece about the art of viticulture. Huzzahs to the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce for setting it up as part of the organization’s destination marketing efforts.

***

Diane Zimmerman, author of “Nut Tree: From California Ranch to Design, Food and Hospitality Icon,” will appear at the St. Helena Public Library at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Highly recommended for regional history fans.

***

There’s also word of a Mexican Independence Day celebration at the library at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. I’m still learning more, but expect the traditional “El Grito” cry and music by Mariachi Jalisco. Guests will include Aurelio Hurtado and someone from the Mexican consulate. More details to come.

***

Police log fans might enjoy this little glimpse behind the log. According to the St. Helena Police Department Facebook page, Officer Randall Stephenson was on a vehicle stop Saturday night near Grayson/Main when a driver pulled over in front of him and exited his car in such a way as to make Stephenson suspect he was drunk. Police say he was indeed, and Stephenson saw numerous open containers of alcohol in the car (one photo posted by the police shows nine bottles). The 56-year-old Fairfield man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Kudos to Officer Stephenson for his vigilance — and for being in the right place at the right time.

***

Don’t miss the sultry vocals of Calistoga singer Elaine Jennings, who performs at The Saint at 7 p.m. Sept. 3, Sept. 24, and Oct. 22, accompanied by Wayne de la Cruz on piano. Featuring show tunes, jazz and the Great American Songbook, Jennings’ first performance on Aug. 27 drew rave reviews from a friend who wants to treat me to Saturday’s show. Consider me convinced … and be sure to check out The Saint’s other musical guests at thesaintnapavalley.com.

***

Congratulations to St. Helena High School student Carolyn Wagner, the new student representative to the school board. Teenage leaders tend to become adult leaders, so expect good things from young Ms. Wagner.