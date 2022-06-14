Aunt Helena

Hello again! I’m back after a much-needed hiatus in which I read, rode my bike, anxiously waited for my lilacs to begin their midsummer bloom, and otherwise didn’t do much of anything. It was glorious.

***

Who’s up for some all-American fun? Jeff Farmer alerts me that the Saint Helena Community Band is returning with back-to-back Independence Day concerts at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Calistoga’s Pioneer Park, and at 5 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Lyman Park as part of St. Helena’s annual Fourth of July celebration. As if a bike parade and a concert isn’t enough to lure you in, A&W is providing free root bear floats.

***

The St. Helena Kiwanis Club recently awarded $100 scholarships to Anais and Anakarda Hernandez, who each earned straight As for all three years at RLS Middle School. Congratulations to them both.

***

Also on the academic front, congratulations to art major Lindsay Martin for graduating from the University of Mississippi with an art degree and (yet again) earning a spot on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with a GPA of 3.75-4.00. You’ll probably remember Lindsay as an outstanding volleyball and soccer player for the Saints. My best wishes to a well-rounded scholar. I have no doubt she’s destined for success.

***

The St. Helena Public Library’s summer reading program has returned, with programs for kids up to fifth grade, teens from grades 6 through 12, and adults. For information or recommendations, ask the friendly library staff.

***

Happy retirement to Gary Brookman, director of winemaking at Miner Family Winery in neighboring Oakville. After 14 years at Joseph Phelps and 25 years at Miner, Gary looks forward to spending time with his family and enjoying the outdoors, but he says he will “miss the lovely folks who drink our wine.” Michelle Shafrir, Miner’s assistant winemaker, has been promoted to replace him. My congratulations to them both.

***

Eagle-eyed readers will notice that the level of Bell Canyon Reservoir is once again being updated on the Star’s weather page. The equipment that tracks that data had been out of commission, and I’m sure St. Helena’s water customers will be grateful that the Public Works Department has fixed the problem.