Aunt Helena

With the coronavirus spreading with astonishing speed, my forays outside have become less frequent – no more than one a day. I miss seeing you all, and I patiently await the day when we can be together again.
***
Accompanying my column is a photo of Donna Kelley of the Federated Women, who donated 450 Reading Is Fun books to St. Helena Preschool For All, represented by Julio Olguin. A former kindergarten teacher, Donna knows how to choose books that children will love. She also gives books to the St. Helena High School students who volunteer with Reading Is Fun. In addition to the 450-book donation, Donna and former librarian Leslie Stanton teamed up with the school district last April to give 250 books and art projects to members of the free breakfast and lunch program. Thanks to my friend J for passing on the photo.
***
While sheltering at home, I’ve been on the hunt for new music, so I was happy to learn that young singer/songwriter and former St. Helena resident Michaela Cowan has released a song touching on some of the prevailing emotions of our time: anxiety, depression, and longing for a return to normal. “I Missed You,” released to streaming services early this month, was recorded at Spotlight Music in Rocklin, not far from where Michaela attends Del Oro High School. Michaela attended St. Helena schools through seventh grade before moving in 2016 to Rocklin, where she advocates for mental health, mentors peers, and serves on the mental health subcommittee of the Placer County Youth Commission. A music-savvy young friend tells me Michaela's song has “a gentle Cranberries vibe.” Look for it on your favorite streaming service.
***
Our loss is Southern California’s gain in the case of chef Christopher Kostow, who, having lost his acclaimed The Restaurant at Meadowood to the Glass Fire, is reviving it via a winter culinary residency at Ventura County’s Ojai Valley Inn. The cuisine of The Restaurant at Meadowood will be served in Ojai from Jan. 6 to Feb. 28.
***
To those of my readers who look at the millennial generation with despair, I wish you could have been with me outside a local restaurant this weekend, where I couldn’t help but eavesdrop on a group of masked and socially distanced twentysomethings engaged in an earnest, well-informed and respectful debate about (of all things) partisan gerrymandering. One young woman was arguing that rejiggering congressional boundaries along partisan lines contributes to polarization in Congress. One of her male companions was acknowledging the problem, but questioning whether a better redistricting system is possible given that very polarization. The other two young men were taking everything in. No cell phones, no harsh words, no apathy or sarcasm – it was like an open-air civics lesson, and it couldn't have been more refreshing.
