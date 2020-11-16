Aunt Helena

Our loss is Southern California’s gain in the case of chef Christopher Kostow , who, having lost his acclaimed The Restaurant at Meadowood to the Glass Fire, is reviving it via a winter culinary residency at Ventura County’s Ojai Valley Inn. The cuisine of The Restaurant at Meadowood will be served in Ojai from Jan. 6 to Feb. 28.

To those of my readers who look at the millennial generation with despair, I wish you could have been with me outside a local restaurant this weekend, where I couldn’t help but eavesdrop on a group of masked and socially distanced twentysomethings engaged in an earnest, well-informed and respectful debate about (of all things) partisan gerrymandering. One young woman was arguing that rejiggering congressional boundaries along partisan lines contributes to polarization in Congress. One of her male companions was acknowledging the problem, but questioning whether a better redistricting system is possible given that very polarization. The other two young men were taking everything in. No cell phones, no harsh words, no apathy or sarcasm – it was like an open-air civics lesson, and it couldn't have been more refreshing.