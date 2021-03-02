Aunt Helena

As a staunch nonbeliever in bottled water, I’m acutely attuned to variations in the taste and odor of the local tap water. The St. Helena Public Works Department has apparently gotten an earful from customers like me. They issued a statement confirming that yes, the city water system is drawing more Napa water, which sometimes carries naturally occurring tastes and odors associated with algae, organic material and seasonal lake turnover. The important point is that the water is perfectly safe to drink, although whether you choose to do so is purely a matter of personal taste. After running my tap water through a Brita filter, I’ve found it tolerable.
The St. Helena Public Library is inviting us to a live virtual adventure in Australia at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11. “Didgeridoo Down Under” will teach kids, teens and adults about Australia’s diverse cultures, people and animals. A Zoom link will be posted at www.shpl.org.
Also keep an eye out for a Simple Science Saturday Kit available in the library’s back parking lot at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20.
The Staglin family’s annual Music Festival for Brain Health is returning for its 27th year on Sept. 11. This year's edition of the ultra-exclusive and ultra-lucrative charitable fundraiser will feature a scientific symposium, all the cult wines that collectors crave, and music from the multi-platinum OneRepublic. (A second proofread of this column saved me from an embarrassing typo: OneRepublican.)
Welcome to the world, baby giraffe born Feb. 13 at Safari West. The 6-foot, 130-pound newborn needs a name. What should it be: Valentino, Ollie, Dobby, Patches or Vino? Vote at safariwest.com.
Ag Health Benefits Alliance is accepting scholarship applications to the AHBA Educational Foundation through March 31. The program is open to AHBA group health plan participants and their spouses, children and grandchildren. Unlike most scholarships, these are reserved for technical, trade and vocational schools. Apply at www.aghealthbenefits.org/scholarships.
I don’t know much about marketing, but I have to hand it to the team at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company. Hours after news broke that Napa County was entering the less restrictive red tier due to an improving COVID-19 situation, the coffee shop had sent out an email encouraging coffee enthusiasts to “cruise into the Red Tier with our Red Sea Blend,” made of beans from Ethiopia and Yemen. Go to napavalleycoffee.com for details.