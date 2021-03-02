Aunt Helena

As a staunch nonbeliever in bottled water, I’m acutely attuned to variations in the taste and odor of the local tap water. The St. Helena Public Works Department has apparently gotten an earful from customers like me. They issued a statement confirming that yes, the city water system is drawing more Napa water, which sometimes carries naturally occurring tastes and odors associated with algae, organic material and seasonal lake turnover. The important point is that the water is perfectly safe to drink, although whether you choose to do so is purely a matter of personal taste. After running my tap water through a Brita filter, I’ve found it tolerable.

***

The St. Helena Public Library is inviting us to a live virtual adventure in Australia at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11. “Didgeridoo Down Under” will teach kids, teens and adults about Australia’s diverse cultures, people and animals. A Zoom link will be posted at www.shpl.org.

***

Also keep an eye out for a Simple Science Saturday Kit available in the library’s back parking lot at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20.

***