Aunt Helena

While I was enjoying my week off, rumors were flying around about business closures. One was thankfully false and the other was sadly true. The true one was that Vasconi’s is closing. Hap and Patty are St. Helena treasures, and I wish them all the best in their retirement. If you're looking for a new pharmacy, Smiths next to Safeway is a good local option.

Now about that false rumor: No, local hangout Villa Corona is not closing. That’s straight from owner Daniel Villaseñor, who took to NextDoor (even though he’s “not much of a social media guy,” bless his heart) to clarify that because of a labor shortage, the restaurant sometimes has to close for the day when someone doesn’t show up to work. He apologizes for that, but he stresses that Villa Corona is not going anywhere. “We might take a vacation every once in a while but this is our home and we are staying put,” he says. So let’s all breathe a sigh of relief and order some killer quesadillas (no, they’re not on the menu, but they do exist and they’re fantastic … )