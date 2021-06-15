Aunt Helena

While I was enjoying my week off, rumors were flying around about business closures. One was thankfully false and the other was sadly true. The true one was that Vasconi’s is closing. Hap and Patty are St. Helena treasures, and I wish them all the best in their retirement. If you're looking for a new pharmacy, Smiths next to Safeway is a good local option.
***
Now about that false rumor: No, local hangout Villa Corona is not closing. That’s straight from owner Daniel Villaseñor, who took to NextDoor (even though he’s “not much of a social media guy,” bless his heart) to clarify that because of a labor shortage, the restaurant sometimes has to close for the day when someone doesn’t show up to work. He apologizes for that, but he stresses that Villa Corona is not going anywhere. “We might take a vacation every once in a while but this is our home and we are staying put,” he says. So let’s all breathe a sigh of relief and order some killer quesadillas (no, they’re not on the menu, but they do exist and they’re fantastic … )
***
Historian John McCormick is presenting what’s sure to be a fascinating online lecture about “The Forgotten Chinese of the Napa Valley, 1870-1900” at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Tickets are available on Eventbrite for a suggested donation of $10 supporting the Chinese Historical Society of America. This should dovetail nicely with St. Helena’s plans to install a plaque commemorating our vanished Chinatown.
***
The Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library is hosting a Book to Film Event on July 26 at the Cameo Cinema. Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but you can go to the foundation’s Facebook page and vote for which movie you want to watch: “News of the World” (my pick), “Hidden Figures,” “A Time to Kill,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” or “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
***
Also mark your calendars for Nimbus Arts’ NIMBASH at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Charles Krug Winery. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 4 at nimbusarts.org.
***
St. Helena’s water emergency is as dire as ever. I’ve found I can save water by prioritizing my native plants (they’re prettier anyway), loading my washer to maximum capacity, and limiting my showers to five minutes. If you’ve found a clever conservation method, please share it with your friends and neighbors.
***
Tor Wines’ Black Magic Cabernet Sauvignon surged in popularity after a video was posted of PGA champ Phil Mickelson drinking it from his Wanamaker Trophy. “Probably my favorite wine, certainly from Napa,” Mickelson says in the video. One could hardly ask for a more unique celebrity endorsement.
***
Have you seen the adorable Oliver, pictured in the photo running alongside my column? He's been missing from his Edwards Street home since Saturday morning. His loving owners are offering $200 for his safe return, no questions asked. "We just want our baby back," they say. If you've seen him, call 304-0931.