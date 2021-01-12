Aunt Helena

I like to think my Dear Readers are familiar with Jeopardy!, as well-informed and inquisitive as you are. So what’s the consensus on Ken Jennings’ debut as guest host? I’m not making any firm judgments yet, but I think he acquitted himself rather nicely in the practically impossible task of replacing Alex Trebek. His reading of the clues doesn’t have Alex’s flair and his presentation was a tad bit stiff, but his pronunciation was crisp and he seemed comfortable interacting with the contestants. I was relieved he didn't attempt a full-on Alex impersonation. Let’s give him a try for a few weeks. Rumor has it Katie Couric and Aaron Rodgers (?) are next.