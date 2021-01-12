Aunt Helena

I like to think my Dear Readers are familiar with Jeopardy!, as well-informed and inquisitive as you are. So what’s the consensus on Ken Jennings’ debut as guest host? I’m not making any firm judgments yet, but I think he acquitted himself rather nicely in the practically impossible task of replacing Alex Trebek. His reading of the clues doesn’t have Alex’s flair and his presentation was a tad bit stiff, but his pronunciation was crisp and he seemed comfortable interacting with the contestants. I was relieved he didn't attempt a full-on Alex impersonation. Let’s give him a try for a few weeks. Rumor has it Katie Couric and Aaron Rodgers (?) are next.
The St. Helena Rotary Club presented Julio Olguin of St. Helena Preschool For All with a check Tuesday for $28,000, the results of a fundraiser that was interrupted by last year’s wildfires. During Rotary’s virtual meeting, Olguin gave a PowerPoint presentation on Preschool For All’s efforts to prepare kids for kindergarten. If you’re not familiar with the organization, learn more at shpreschoolforall.org.
The Masonic Lodge’s Jan. 8 blood drive got a robust response, with 24 people donating blood. Thank you all.
There’s no telling when Jay Greene’s historical lectures will resume at the St. Helena Public Library, but Jay is already researching. After covering the final two years of World War II, wrapping up a series that was interrupted by the pandemic, Jay is planning a lecture on Lord Nelson and his lasting effect on the Royal Navy (get ready, Patrick O’Brian fans) and another on 1850s America called “The War Before the War,” which should interest Civil War buffs. I’m looking forward to both.
Charlotte Smith of St. Helena, a senior at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall quarter. Think that’s remarkable? Get this: Charlotte has landed on the Dean’s List for every single quarter of her four years at Cal Poly. What an achievement! And as if that weren’t enough, her senior project won second place in a national contest conducted by Land Care, a national landscape management company. Outstanding work, Charlotte.
The 2021 Napa Valley Film Festival, scheduled for Nov. 10-14, is calling for entries. Feature-length films can be entered in the following categories: Narrative of Documentary Feature Competition (U.S. productions only), Verge (foreign and domestic productions) or Special Presentations and Culinary Cinema (foreign and domestic). Short films under 30 minutes are programmed in “curated content-centric collections,” which sounds a bit opaque but is a nice use of alliteration. Deadlines range from Feb. 18 to June 4. Details at napavalleyfilmfest.org.
Let’s pause to honor the memories of US Capitol Police officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, who died following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. My prayers are with all the members of law enforcement and the military who are risking their own lives to keep the Jan. 20 inauguration peaceful and orderly.