Aunt Helena

As a baseball fan, I’m mourning the death of pitching legend Tom Seaver of Calistoga. In a tribute on the MLB Network, sportswriter Peter Gammons talked about Seaver’s milestone 300th win, which occurred when he was wearing (rather oddly) a White Sox uniform and playing (quite fittingly) in New York City against the Yankees. He was 40 and near the end of his career, but he was still Tom Terrific, so manager Tony La Russa left him in to pitch the ninth and go for one of his 231 complete games (no active pitcher today has more than 26). With two outs, slugger Don Baylor came up, clearly salivating for one of Seaver’s trademark fastballs. Instead, Seaver threw him a first-pitch change-up. Baylor got out in front and flied out to left to end the game. Willie McCovey was once similarly flummoxed by a Seaver change-up in a high-stakes at-bat. You see, Seaver wasn’t just talented – he was smart, and he understood that pitching was about deception, not sheer power. I never got to meet him, but it was a privilege to share a valley with him.