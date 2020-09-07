Aunt Helena

A few years ago I vowed never to complain about the weather, as long as it was less than 105 outside. Well, it hit 113 on Sunday, so I feel justified in bellowing that this weekend was too blazing hot! But I survived it with some help from fans and a few good books, so rather than subject you to a harangue, I’m going to keep it positive and pass out some kudos…
First, to the City of St. Helena for setting up a cooling center at the Carnegie Building on Sunday and Monday. Next, to my energy-conscious friend and all the other hale souls who toughed out the entire weekend without using their air-conditioners, thus lightening the load on our overtaxed electrical grid. And to the weekly demonstrators who refused to let Monday’s scorching heat deter them from speaking out against racism in front of Lyman Park. And finally to the firefighters who spent the weekend building containment around the remnants of the LNU Lightning Complex fires. You all deserve an icy cold beverage of your choosing.
Fond thanks to the members of the St. Helena Kiwanis Club who set up American flags downtown last Friday, just in time for Labor Day. Following a tradition begun by Kiwanian Bob McCoy about 21 years ago, the club faithfully adds patriotic color to the downtown electroliers every Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and Veterans Day.
I would have told you that a beloved female tabby named Nina has been missing from Wallis Court since the evening of Sept. 2. But after submitting the first draft of my column, I got the wonderful news that Nina was found safe. Here's to happy endings!
Our Town St. Helena, which is responsible for the wonderful Brenkle Court project, is looking for a half-time executive director with experience in nonprofit management, knowledge of affordable housing development and financing, the ability to oversee multiple projects at once, and the skills to write and edit documents, reports and marketing materials. Do you know someone who would be a good fit? Tell him or her to send a resume and cover letter to John Sales at john@ourtownsthelena.org.
Mi Sueño Winery of Napa was featured on the Today Show on Aug. 25. In the four-minute clip, founders Lorena and Rolando Herrera talk about immigrating to the U.S. from Mexico and following their dreams. "I wasn't afraid of whether Mi Sueño (My Dream) was going to succeed or not," Rolando says. "I was more afraid of not pursuing my dream." You can find the clip on today.com/3rd-hour-today.
No more free rides. After suspending fare collection in March to minimize interaction between drivers and riders, the VINE will start charging for rides beginning Sunday, Sept. 13. Remember that face coverings and social distancing are required at all times on buses and at bus stops. Find more details at vinetransit.com/fares.
As a baseball fan, I’m mourning the death of pitching legend Tom Seaver of Calistoga. In a tribute on the MLB Network, sportswriter Peter Gammons talked about Seaver’s milestone 300th win, which occurred when he was wearing (rather oddly) a White Sox uniform and playing (quite fittingly) in New York City against the Yankees. He was 40 and near the end of his career, but he was still Tom Terrific, so manager Tony La Russa left him in to pitch the ninth and go for one of his 231 complete games (no active pitcher today has more than 26). With two outs, slugger Don Baylor came up, clearly salivating for one of Seaver’s trademark fastballs. Instead, Seaver threw him a first-pitch change-up. Baylor got out in front and flied out to left to end the game. Willie McCovey was once similarly flummoxed by a Seaver change-up in a high-stakes at-bat. You see, Seaver wasn’t just talented – he was smart, and he understood that pitching was about deception, not sheer power. I never got to meet him, but it was a privilege to share a valley with him.
