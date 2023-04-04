Aunt Helena

Let’s begin this week’s column with everybody’s favorite chore: taking out the trash.

***

St. Helena High School’s Environmental Activism Club is sponsoring a screening of “Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Cameo Cinema. The film explores the issue of food waste from farm to retail to the fridge. Student club members will hold a Q&A on how we can all become food activists to help minimize waste. Tickets ($5) at cameocinema.com.

***

It’s my theory, Dear Readers, that none of us are perfect spellers. We each have our weaknesses (mine are “accommodate” and “embarrass”). If you want to see some of our community’s top spellers in action, be sure to attend the UpValley Women’s Club’s 46th annual Vintage Spelling Bee at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in the St. Helena Elementary School auditorium. There will be more than 20 student participants representing St. Helena Elementary, PUC Elementary, Howell Mountain Elementary, Pope Valley School and St. Helena Montessori. Students will receive prizes from Main Street Bookmine (fittingly), and the winner’s name will be engraved on a plaque to be placed at the library.

***

If the name “UpValley Women’s Club” threw you for a loop in that last item, it’s because that’s the new name of the former Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley. Still as busy as ever no matter the name, the club will host a bingo night to raise money for its scholarship programs at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the American Legion Hall. Tickets are $25. Seating is limited with only 100 tickets available, so email fedwomenofunv@gmail.com for a reservation.

***

The always arts-friendly United Methodist Church of St. Helena will host a Sunday Salon of Poetry and Music at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23. In a program created by Nancy Garden and John Sullivan, readers Antonia Allegra, Susie Kaye, Burke Owens and Sullivan will read the poetry of Dorothy Parker, Ogden Nash, Mary Oliver and James Kavanaugh. Meanwhile, performers Katie Sculatti, Meghan Scheibal and Joe Peach will sing classic love ballads accompanied by pianists Mike Greensill and Terry Winn. Tickets are $30 and available at the door. Proceeds benefit the housing nonprofit Our Town St. Helena.

***

The St. Helena Public Library will hold an artist reception for Barbara Carton at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11. Carton’s photos are featured in the library’s “Napa Valley of the Moon” exhibit. Carton says, “Although Sonoma County claims to be ‘The Valley of the Moon’ (metal sculpture), this 2018 moon eclipse sequence was taken on Silverado Trail near the St Helena/Calistoga city line over a Merlot vineyard.”

***

the Saint Helena Community Band is preparing for its spring concert at the world-class St. Helena Performing Arts Center Sunday at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30. This is the band's first-ever PAC performance fully planned and publicized by its own voluntary musicians rather than a sponsoring venue. The band is even continuing its free admission to assure all music lovers can attend. Let's show our talented musicians their mission to musically enrich our wonderful community is appreciated by filling the auditorium.

***

Vocalist Elaine Jennings is putting another show, accompanied by Wayne de la Cruz on piano, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, at The Saint, 1351 Main St. Reservations are recommended, so go to thesaintnapavalley.com.

***

Maureen Kelly and the good folks at St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School invite interested families to come play with them at their open house from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, April 14, at 1201 Niebaum Lane. Call 707-963-7212 for more information.

***

Last call for tickets to Kellie Fuller and the Mike Greensill Trio performing “Close to You: The Songs of Burt Bacharach” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Blue Note Napa. Kellie and Mike never disappoint, especially not when they join forces. Tickets are $20-$30 at bluenotenapa.com.