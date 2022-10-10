 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Author discusses patriarchal violence, female alliance in St. Helena

  • 0
The Bonobo Sisterhood

Diane L. Rosenfeld, author of "The Bonobo Sisterhood: Revolution Through Female Alliance," will speak Oct. 17 in St. Helena.

 Submitted photo

The St. Helena Public Library Friends & Foundation will host a "Wine & Words" event with Diane L. Rosenfeld, author of "The Bonobo Sisterhood: Revolution Through Female Alliance," at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Trinchero Family Estates.

This is the first in a series of "Wine & Words" events where the foundation will present an author at a local winery for an information afternoon of literary discussion with wine and cheese.

Rosenfeld will participate in a discussion moderated by Laura Levy-Shatkin, a member of the foundation's board and editor in chief of Napa Sonoma Magazine.

According to her publisher, Rosenfeld is an internationally renowned legal expert who has made it her life’s work to address the problem of patriarchal violence.

After years of advocating for victims in the courtroom, teaching at Harvard Law School, creating its Gender Violence Program, and spearheading groundbreaking changes to legal policy, Rosenfeld found the secret to revolutionary change in an unlikely source: the bonobos, our closest evolutionary cousins.

People are also reading…

These animals, in stark contrast to other primates, have evolutionarily eliminated male sexual coercion by forming female alliances.

Registration is $50 at wineandwordsbonobosisterhood.eventbrite.com.

Proceeds support programs and services at the St. Helena Public Library.

Researchers say this is the best evidence to explain fossil remains that were discovered in Chad back in 2001.

Watch Now: Ukrainian woman reunited with missing dog, and more of today's top videos

A Ukrainian woman and her dog were reunited again after weeks of being separated, Florida residents were turned into heroes after Hurricane Ian, and more of today's top videos.

Ukrainian woman reunited with missing dog
World

Ukrainian woman reunited with missing dog

  • Updated
  • 0

Weeks after being separated, a woman and her dog are reunited in the Ukrainian city of Kherson. Yair Ben-Dor has the story.

Naples residents turn into heroes as Ian’s flood water came raging onshore
National

Naples residents turn into heroes as Ian’s flood water came raging onshore

  • Updated
  • 0

Residents in the River Park neighborhood in Naples leapt into action as the waters rose.

Fat Bear Week is back! Vote on the clunkiest salmon-eater in Alaska
National

Fat Bear Week is back! Vote on the clunkiest salmon-eater in Alaska

  • 0

It’s all in good fun and we’ve been assured the bears don't mind at all. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Biden pardons thousands for cannabis possession
National

Biden pardons thousands for cannabis possession

  • Updated
  • 0

US President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of marijuana possession in a major new step towards destigmatizin…

Vibrant fall foliage takes over the US
National

Vibrant fall foliage takes over the US

  • Updated
  • 0

Fall foliage has taken control over the United States as we share a collection of beautiful fall colors from the Northeast, the Midwest and th…

Watch these adorable beavers have brunch at the Oregon Zoo
National

Watch these adorable beavers have brunch at the Oregon Zoo

  • 0

The American Beaver is thriving and we’re all here for it. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

A look into why India has the highest percentage of female pilots in the world
World

A look into why India has the highest percentage of female pilots in the world

  • Updated
  • 0

More than 12 per cent of pilots in India are female, over twice the global average. We speak to Zoya Agarwal, one of India’s female aviation p…

Ancient bones of a long extinct, 10-foot-tall bird discovered in Australia
World

Ancient bones of a long extinct, 10-foot-tall bird discovered in Australia

  • 0

This may finally answer some of the biggest questions we have about one of the largest species of birds to ever walk the Earth.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News