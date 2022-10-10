Author discusses patriarchal violence, female alliance in St. Helena

The St. Helena Public Library Friends & Foundation will host a "Wine & Words" event with Diane L. Rosenfeld, author of "The Bonobo Sisterhood: Revolution Through Female Alliance," at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Trinchero Family Estates.

This is the first in a series of "Wine & Words" events where the foundation will present an author at a local winery for an information afternoon of literary discussion with wine and cheese.

Rosenfeld will participate in a discussion moderated by Laura Levy-Shatkin, a member of the foundation's board and editor in chief of Napa Sonoma Magazine.

According to her publisher, Rosenfeld is an internationally renowned legal expert who has made it her life’s work to address the problem of patriarchal violence.

After years of advocating for victims in the courtroom, teaching at Harvard Law School, creating its Gender Violence Program, and spearheading groundbreaking changes to legal policy, Rosenfeld found the secret to revolutionary change in an unlikely source: the bonobos, our closest evolutionary cousins.

These animals, in stark contrast to other primates, have evolutionarily eliminated male sexual coercion by forming female alliances.

Registration is $50 at wineandwordsbonobosisterhood.eventbrite.com.

Proceeds support programs and services at the St. Helena Public Library.