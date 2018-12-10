Bookmark Napa Valley set for Jan. 27

Bookmark Napa Valley, the annual fundraiser for the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library, will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Markham Vineyards in St. Helena. Author Lisa Napoli will interview Hampton Sides, author of “On Desperate Ground”; Craig Johnson, author of the “Longmire” mystery series; and Cristina Garcia, former Time magazine reporter and author of the novels “Dreaming in Cuban” and “Here in Berlin.” Tickets are $175 and available at supportshlibrary.org.