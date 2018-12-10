Hampton Sides, one of the featured authors at the upcoming Bookmark Napa Valley benefiting the St. Helena Public Library, is known for thrilling yet meticulously researched nonfiction chronicles of adventure, exploration and war – and his new book has a surprising Upvalley connection.
The event will be held at 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 27 at Markham Vineyards.
“On Desperate Ground: The Marines at the Reservoir, the Korean War’s Greatest Battle” recounts the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir in November-December 1950, when U.S.-led forces found themselves encircled by Communist Chinese troops who’d secretly crossed the border into North Korea.
The book tells of how members of the vastly outnumbered 1st Marine Division managed to inflict massive casualties on the Chinese, enduring temperatures as low as 20 below zero as they fought their way out of the “Frozen Chosin” and into Marine Corps legend.
Sides’ book, published in October, is far from the first account of the battle. One of the previous books was “Breakout: The Chosin Reservoir Campaign, Korea 1950,” by the late Martin Russ of Oakville.
Commemorating the fallen
Russ died in 2010, but his wife Liza Russ owns Main Street Books in St. Helena, where both books are in stock.
Martin Russ dropped out of college to join the Marine Corps, arriving in Korea in 1952. He earned a Purple Heart and kept detailed notes that he turned into a 1957 memoir, “The Last Parallel: A Marine’s War Journal.”
The book was a huge success: No. 8 on the New York Times bestseller list, selected by the Book of the Month Club, optioned (but never produced) by director Stanley Kubrick, and earning Russ a fan letter from the notoriously reclusive J.D. Salinger, author of “The Catcher in the Rye.” (Liza Russ said Salinger praised her husband’s book and, in Holden Caulfield-ish fashion, cautioned him not to be corrupted by the wicked world.)
The book was especially admired by fellow Marines, including members of "The Chosin Few." Many years after its publication, a group of them asked Russ, by then living in Oakville, to write a book about the battle, which Marines consider one of the Corps’ finest hours.
“They wanted a book to commemorate the fallen,” Liza Russ said.
By letter and phone, Martin Russ interviewed dozens of Marines who’d fought at Chosin. The result was “Breakout,” a grunt’s-eye view account of the battle published in 1999.
“He had a great feeling for the enlisted man,” Liza Russ said.
'On Desperate Ground'
When Sides attended the inaugural Bookmark Napa Valley in 2016, his most recent book was “In the Kingdom of Ice,” about a disastrous 19th-century polar expedition. Maria Stel, executive director of the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library, had invited him after seeing him speak at a library fundraiser in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
“He’s personable, bright, funny and down to earth,” Stel said. “He writes amazing nonfiction books that read like novels.”
Sides agreed to return to Bookmark in 2019. When Stel asked him if he’d heard of “Breakout” and its connection to his then-unpublished book, he told her he had a “well-thumbed copy” that he referred to every day.
In “On Desperate Ground,” Sides quotes from “Breakout” and praises Russ’ work.
“Without question, Martin Russ’ ‘Breakout’ remains the definitive account of the battle for anyone interested in a deeper level of detail on the engagement as a whole, on individual troop movements, and on the day-to-day experience in the field,” Sides wrote. “A decorated Marine, Russ was a sharp observer, a pungent writer, and an exhaustive researcher, and his account holds up exceptionally well after twenty years.”
Like "Breakout," "On Desperate Ground" has gotten strong reviews, with the Washington Post naming it one of the 10 Best Books of 2018.
Russ said Sides is a very good writer who’s gained such a strong following that he can sell books with his name alone. But she’s not sure “On Desperate Ground” will sell quite as well as some of his previous books, through no fault of the author.
“They call that the forgotten war for a very good reason,” she said. “People just aren’t interested in it.”