Authors talk shop at Bookmark Napa Valley, benefiting St. Helena Public Library

Bookmark Napa Valley returned Sunday after a one-year COVID-related hiatus as readers and writers mingled to support the St. Helena Public Library.

One hundred sixty guests attended the event, which benefits the nonprofit Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library. Fundraising totals hadn’t been announced by Tuesday afternoon.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Held at Tre Posti, the event featured authors Alka Joshi, Sheldon Siegel and Lisa Napoli. After a book signing and dinner, each author was interviewed by Ted Habte-Gabr of Live Talks Los Angeles.

The authors discussed their inspirations, the craft of writing and, in Napoli’s case, the challenges of researching famous subjects like Ray and Joan Kroc of McDonald’s fame, CNN founder Ted Turner, and the protagonists of “Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of The Founding Mothers of NPR.”

Lisa Napoli

The lone journalist of the bunch, Napoli talked about the archival research and interviewing necessary to write a thorough treatment of anything, whether it’s the kingdom of Bhutan or Ted Turner.

One of her most remarkable subjects was Joan Kroc, the widow of McDonald's founder Ray Kroc, who spent her later years donating her fortune to a vast variety of charities and individuals. When she died, she left a $1.5 billion bequest to the Salvation Army.

Napoli’s research revealed that Ray had abused Joan, who tried to divorce him before deciding to stay with him. Napoli said she wishes she could ask Joan “whether she really loved Ray or whether she just stayed with him because of his money.”

Napoli said she was also fascinated by Turner, an “arch-conservative who started a news channel even though he hated the news and distrusted the media.” She said she wishes she could ask Turner how he feels about the modern 24-hour news media he created.

Napoli traced her own career as a writer back to reading Louise Fitzhugh’s “Harriet the Spy” as a child.

“I’m sure that that implanted in me a desire to be a reporter,” Napoli said.

Alka Joshi

Alka Joshi was born in India and moved to Iowa with her parents when she was 9. Under great pressure to assimilate, Joshi was bombarded with negative perceptions about India as a poor, dirty, underdeveloped country — ideas that clashed with her own memories of a comfortable middle-class upbringing.

“This happens to a lot of immigrants. We spend a lot of time trying to assimilate very badly because we don’t want to be different, and yet the color of our skin marks us as different,” Joshi said.

When she started traveling to India with her mother decades later, she came to appreciate its vibrant culture, thriving markets, colorful textiles and peaceful people.

“All this time I’d been disavowing my birth culture, an ancient civilization that has so much to recommend it,” she said.

Joshi’s debut novel, “The Henna Artist,” is about a woman growing up in 1950s Jaipur. Published in March 2020 when Joshi was 62, it became a best-seller and is being adapted by Netflix.

Joshi said she wrote a sequel, “The Secret Keeper of Jaipur,” and a still-unpublished third volume because “the characters would not stop talking to me.”

“After a while, when you know characters really well, they are living in your imagination,” she said. “You go to sleep with them, you ride bikes with them, you take showers with them. They’re always there.”

Sheldon Siegel

Sheldon Siegel was inspired by authors like Scott Turow and John Grisham who were lawyers like him. But unlike the “happily divorced” legal duo at the center of his courtroom dramas, Siegel practiced corporate and securities law and has never handled a criminal case.

Like Joshi, Seigel said his characters talk to him, “although not in the shower.” He noted that some of his characters — especially the dastardly ones, which are the most fun to write about — are named after people he knows.

Siegel's publisher dropped him when his sales plateaued, so he turned to self-publishing with crucial help from his wife, Linda. The move turned out to be unexpectedly lucrative.

“I am now selling more books and making more in royalties than I did when my books were on the New York Times (bestseller) list,” he said.

Siegel cautioned that self-publishing is not an excuse to slack off in quality.

“If you write a clunker, the audience is going to stop reading,” said Siegel, who’s written 13 novels. “My books are carefully edited and put together well. Linda does the covers and the formatting. It’s a real business.

“We even have a 401k plan,” he added with a grin.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.