Autumn is the mellower season at the St. Helena Farmers' Market

As we are all enjoying the beginning of the fall season, a quote from the English writer Samuel Butler seems appropriate:

“Autumn is the mellower season, and what we lose in flowers we more than gain in fruits.”

Autumn can also be called the crossover season. The last of the summer fruits and vegetables can mature in the waning heat and are at their sweetest while the weather is cool enough for plant growth and early root development.

Ratatouille is a perfect dish to prepare during this time. Heat 2 tablespoons of Anzalone’s olive oil in a dutch oven and add 1 ½ pounds diced eggplant from Long Meadow Ranch. Season with salt and pepper and cook for a couple of minutes until browned in spots. Transfer to a bowl. Add 2 more tablespoons of oil to the pot with 1 ½ pounds of diced zucchini from Triple T Ranch and Farm and cook for a couple of more minutes. Move this to the eggplant mixture bowl. Add one more tablespoon of oil to the pan and cook one diced onion until soft and brown. Add two cloves of garlic, two sprigs of thyme and a bay leaf and cook for a minute. Add one pound of diced tomatoes and one diced bell pepper and stir. Add in the eggplant and zucchini mixture and stir. Bring to a simmer and cook for up to an hour. Serve over cooked polenta and enjoy.