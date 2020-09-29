Autumn's cornucopia at the St. Helena Farmers' Market

Editor's note: This column was written prior to the Glass Fire. This Friday's St. Helena Farmers' Market has been canceled due to the ongoing fire activity, evacuations, unhealthy air quality and falling ash, access to Silverado Trail being closed at Pope Street Bridge, and spot fires. Check sthelenafarmersmkt.org for updates on future markets.
Autumn is fast approaching, and as we say goodbye to the fresh fruits and berries of the summer, we can welcome in the fruits and vegetables of Fall. Squashes, zucchinis, brussels sprouts, persimmons, pomegranates, apples and pears make their way to our table in a variety of ways.
The impending fall weather screams for hearty soups. Butternut squash is the champion of autumn soup ingredients. So simple to make, just sauté onion in a soup pot, add in cubes of squash to brown, a little garlic, sage, thyme and water or chicken stock and cook until the cubes are tender. Salt and pepper to taste and puree in a blender for the smooth and creamy texture. For a bright twist, add some apple or pear with the squash. Serve with a drizzle of olive oil from Anzalone’s or Long Meadow Ranch or a few shakes of pomegranate seeds and you’re set.
Another soup idea uses zucchini as its star. Sauté chopped onion in butter, add in chopped zucchini and herbs (thyme, rosemary, basil, whatever is in the garden) with water or stock. Cook about 15 minutes then again, puree in a blender. To make it heartier, add diced potato.
Still have a few zucchinis left over? Make a five-spice zucchini bread using the recipe from our “Weekly Recipe Series.” Great to make as muffins or in a loaf pan. In fact, make several and freeze to be pulled out and enjoyed throughout the season. Check out our website for the recipe.
Salad of course is the natural partner to soups. For a seasonal twist, combine radicchio and apples with a shallot vinaigrette. And who doesn’t welcome a side of roasted Brussels sprouts particularly if roasted with bacon from Encina Farms (bacon just makes everything better)! Or roast up some acorn squash sprinkled with nutmeg, coriander, pepper and parmesan. And for the perfect dessert, a classic apple pie or just slice up some fuyu persimmons. As always, all of these additions to your Fall table are available at the Market. Only five Markets left so stock up while you can!
Ann Costelloe is a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors and an enthusiastic lover of all things St. Helena.
