Autumn's cornucopia at the St. Helena Farmers' Market

Still have a few zucchinis left over? Make a five-spice zucchini bread using the recipe from our “Weekly Recipe Series.” Great to make as muffins or in a loaf pan. In fact, make several and freeze to be pulled out and enjoyed throughout the season. Check out our website for the recipe.

Salad of course is the natural partner to soups. For a seasonal twist, combine radicchio and apples with a shallot vinaigrette. And who doesn’t welcome a side of roasted Brussels sprouts particularly if roasted with bacon from Encina Farms (bacon just makes everything better)! Or roast up some acorn squash sprinkled with nutmeg, coriander, pepper and parmesan. And for the perfect dessert, a classic apple pie or just slice up some fuyu persimmons. As always, all of these additions to your Fall table are available at the Market. Only five Markets left so stock up while you can!

Ann Costelloe is a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors and an enthusiastic lover of all things St. Helena.