Avoid triskaidekaphobia at the St. Helena Farmers' Market

Triskaidekaphobia is the fear of the number 13, but this Friday the 13th will be anything but fearful at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market. With freshly picked and locally grown tomatoes, corn, squash, apples and melons all in season, the Market will be bursting with colorful options for healthy meals and snacks. The only scary part will be trying to decide how much to buy.

Have you noticed how many of our patrons are wearing our beautiful “Save the Pollinators” T-shirts? We’ll continue our tribute to these critically important contributors to our environment with a fascinating lecture by Jess Arnsteen, Culinary Farm Manager at Long Meadow Ranch, on how to plant and maintain a garden that’s friendly to pollinators. Join us at 10:30 for “Gardening for Pollinators.” And remember that “Save the Pollinators” tees are still available at the Market’s General Store, which will not be open this week but will be back in operation for Aug. 20.