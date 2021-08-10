Avoid triskaidekaphobia at the St. Helena Farmers' Market

Triskaidekaphobia is the fear of the number 13, but this Friday the 13th will be anything but fearful at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market. With freshly picked and locally grown tomatoes, corn, squash, apples and melons all in season, the Market will be bursting with colorful options for healthy meals and snacks. The only scary part will be trying to decide how much to buy.
Have you noticed how many of our patrons are wearing our beautiful “Save the Pollinators” T-shirts? We’ll continue our tribute to these critically important contributors to our environment with a fascinating lecture by Jess Arnsteen, Culinary Farm Manager at Long Meadow Ranch, on how to plant and maintain a garden that’s friendly to pollinators. Join us at 10:30 for “Gardening for Pollinators.” And remember that “Save the Pollinators” tees are still available at the Market’s General Store, which will not be open this week but will be back in operation for Aug. 20.
During the month of August, you can support the St. Helena Farmers’ Market when you bring your own wine and dine at Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch. Farmstead’s unique “Corkage for Community” program was developed to help support local, community-based organizations. A $10 corkage fee is donated to a different beneficiary each month. In the over six years since the program was launched, more than $200,000 has been distributed to local nonprofits. So, we urge you to take advantage of this win-win deal by enjoying a delicious meal with your wine while supporting the Market all month long.
Please remember that the wearing of masks is optional at our outdoor Market, but it is strongly encouraged for those who are not vaccinated. And while we all love our pets, only bona fide service dogs are allowed in the Market.
We invite you to join us every Friday through Oct. 29 from 7:30 a.m. until noon in beautiful Crane Park. In addition to our certified organic farmers, we feature a broad array of excellent prepared foods and distinctive artisan wares. Treat yourself and your friends to delicious coffees and pastries from Naysayers Coffee Roasters in the redwood grove adjacent to the Market. Naysayers is a popular family-owned and -operated specialty coffee roastery in Napa.
To stay informed about upcoming St. Helena Farmers’ Market activities, be sure to follow us online through our Website, Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor.
Stacey Bressler is a local vintner and member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.