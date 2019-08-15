The first day Aztec Dahlias joined our market, I was immediately mesmerized by these flowers. Kate and Omar, the duo behind Aztec Dahlias, have brought their own sunshine to the market from the beginning, alongside the magical beauty and palette of their dahlias.
These gorgeous flowers have been a favorite at our market, and we’ve all learned a bit more about their history and unique features, thanks to Aztec’s inspired team. One of my favorite bits of dahlia magic is that some of them shimmer in the sun, as though kissed with golden dust. I thought I was imagining it, but when I captured it on film, Kate confirmed that certain dahlias do indeed sparkle in the sun. How cool is that?!
The plants that would later be named dahlia were first found in Mexico in 1525. They thrive in direct sun and there are more than 20,000 varieties of dahlia. Just a few of those include such fun names including: Alfred Grille, Arabian Night, Bora Bora, Chat Noir, and Mrs. Eileen. Everything about these flowers is fascinating and Kate and Omar are a wealth of knowledge, whose love of dahlias is contagious. Make sure to visit Aztec Dahlias at the market for a plant, bouquet, or details on visiting their dahlia farm in Petaluma — an experience not to be missed!
This Friday, while you are contemplating the dahlia sparkle or those 20,000 names, make sure to join Market board members, who will host a complimentary tasting featuring a great selection of delicious melons from our growers from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
You can also bring the kids to “Kids’ Story Time” hosted by Arwen Gallenkamp, Market Educator from 9:30 to 10 a.m. And Nimbus Arts will be back with their monthly “Nimbus Arts Hour at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market,” where Erin Arnsteen will host a “Summer Swelter” activity for Kids from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. We love having Nimbus at the market!
Stop by our talented artisans’ booths to check out their beautiful handcrafted items including Bon Ton Studio, EJD Ceramics, E La Mia Borsa, Hiroko Ceramics, Hipkiss Ceramics, Nancy’s Necklace, Napa Scrubs, Star Muse Creations, Stellareese Collection, Timberwood, Sweet Blossom Company and The Soul of Wood. And bring your knives and garden tools for sharpening by The Perfect Edge.
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held from 7:30 a.m. to noon, every Friday through Oct. 25 in Crane Park. For the most up-to-date information, visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.