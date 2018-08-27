It’s back to school season, and that means packing the kids a lunch. It can be a challenging process to get everyone ready, out the door dressed in the right outfit, with books, and of course, something to eat for lunch. If your family makes lunches for school, or work, the St. Helena Farmers’ Market is your go-to source for memorable and delicious lunches for the kids, and the adults.
From the Instagram-ready feast, to the brown paper bag type of days, the St. Helena Farmers’ Market is ready to help make your job easier. Make a Bell Jar salad, fill your bento box with a rainbow selection, or grab a ready-made sandwich or tamale paired with a sweet treat from Raising the Bar: Everyone is going to be happy you stopped by the market for provisions.
Fresh fruit, always a perennial favorite, is plentiful and beautiful right now. August and September offer the best of the best. Select luscious melons from Long Meadow Ranch or peaches from Nuefeld Farms. My absolute favorite this time of year are the apples and pears. Not many things are better in a school or work lunch than crunchy fresh apples and pears. Grab some of your favorites from Devoto Gardens or Arceo Gardens. They can be a treat on their own, or pair them up with some chicken or cheese for a noteworthy salad or sandwich.
If you want to get fancy and create stackable salads, or beautiful selections worthy of a food trading frenzy, look no further. Make a fresh potato salad form the baby potatoes available at The Garden at Good Humus, paired with delicious cured meats from Contimo Provisions. To finish it off in style, slice up some still in season strawberries paired with blackberries from Sebastopol Berry Farm. What? Did you ever get a lunch that yummy?
Dominique Cortara of Dominique’s Sweets will be making a special appearance at the Market this Friday with her delicious pastries and pies. Stop by Farmstead Restaurant in St. Helena before the end of the month and support the Market’s Education Programs through their “Corkage for Community Program.” Take your own bottle of wine; Farmstead will collect a $5 corkage fee for every guest’s bottle and donate it to St. Helena Farmers’ Market.
For the most up to date information, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
Editor’s Note: Arwen Gallenkamp is a local hospitality and event professional and the Market Educator at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market.