Baked goods bring happiness at St. Helena Farmers’ Market

Coronavirus restrictions may dampen our spirits, but comfort can be found in wonderful bakery items from the St. Helena Farmers’ Market. A visit to Cookies, Too will have you grinning from ear to ear. Baker Shane Mittman is truly an artist who uses cookies as her canvas. Glorious hand-painted flowers and whimsical honeybee cookies can be purchased in collections or as individual cookies for your own creative groupings. Buttery vanilla shortbread topped with delectable royal icing truly earns the tagline “Too Pretty to Eat … Too Delicious Not To!”
Another surefire path to happiness is found at Napa Baking Company. Aged gruyere pretzel buns, served warm with butter, are the stuff dreams are made of. Walnut cranberry bread makes a complete breakfast when topped with butter and jam. Try the signature sourdough breads made from a 20-year-old starter. The nutty flavor of Kamut (Khrosan) comes from a grain so ancient that it has been found in Egyptian pharaohs’ tombs.
Baker Kyle Kuehner of Royal Artisan Breads also loves using ancient grains. His Quinoa Kamut is both hearty and healthy. Enjoy a wide selection of delicious breads ranging from Ciabatta, which is great with cheese, to Golden Raisin and Pecan which has an addictive sweet and savory flavor.
Upper Crust Bakery has several wonderful variations of challah, a rich and slightly sweet braided egg bread, but the one that has captured my heart is Chalapeño, which combines traditional challah with spicy jalapeños and cheese. I also adore their Cinnamon Monkey Bread and both Oatmeal Raisin and Chocolate Chip Cookies.
You’ll also find baked treats from some of our savory food vendors. The gluten-free almond cookies from Chef Andrea Cavaleri are a delight that everyone can enjoy. And Roti offers authentic Pakistani Naan and Papadum. Qasim Malik at Roti claims his garlic chips are the best in the world. While I have certainly not tried every garlic chip, so far I have found none that top them.
Like our farmers, our bakers rely on Farmers’ Markets to keep them in business. Our support is essential for their survival.
Many thanks to the more than 600 shoppers who have visited us each week at our temporary location at Napa Valley College’s Upper Campus. We hope you’ll let us bring you some happiness next Friday from 7:30 until noon.
Stacey Bressler is a local vintner and member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.
