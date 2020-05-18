Baked goods bring happiness at St. Helena Farmers’ Market

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coronavirus restrictions may dampen our spirits, but comfort can be found in wonderful bakery items from the St. Helena Farmers’ Market. A visit to Cookies, Too will have you grinning from ear to ear. Baker Shane Mittman is truly an artist who uses cookies as her canvas. Glorious hand-painted flowers and whimsical honeybee cookies can be purchased in collections or as individual cookies for your own creative groupings. Buttery vanilla shortbread topped with delectable royal icing truly earns the tagline “Too Pretty to Eat … Too Delicious Not To!”

Another surefire path to happiness is found at Napa Baking Company. Aged gruyere pretzel buns, served warm with butter, are the stuff dreams are made of. Walnut cranberry bread makes a complete breakfast when topped with butter and jam. Try the signature sourdough breads made from a 20-year-old starter. The nutty flavor of Kamut (Khrosan) comes from a grain so ancient that it has been found in Egyptian pharaohs’ tombs.

Baker Kyle Kuehner of Royal Artisan Breads also loves using ancient grains. His Quinoa Kamut is both hearty and healthy. Enjoy a wide selection of delicious breads ranging from Ciabatta, which is great with cheese, to Golden Raisin and Pecan which has an addictive sweet and savory flavor.