Appellation St. Helena (ASH) invites guests to its 12th annual bASH from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Culinary Institute of America Greystone, 2555 St. Helena Highway (Highway 29/128), St. Helena.

bASH is an annual wine and food pairing competition where the wines from 20 ASH member wineries will be paired with savory bites prepared by teams of "rising star" students at the CIA and professional chefs. Tickets are $150 per person and must be purchased in advance on Eventbrite.

The event will be held in the historic barrel room at the CIA. Guests will visit tasting stations where Appellation St. Helena wines will be paired with savory bites prepared by CIA students.

Participating wineries are Battuello Vineyards, Calafia Cellars, Corison Winery, Denali Estate Vineyards, Ehlers Estate, HALL Wines, Lithology, Mending Wall Winery, Pellet Estate, Raymond Vineyards, Revana Family Vineyards, Salvestrin Winery, Spottswoode Winery, St. Helena Winery, Taplin Cellars, Vineyard 29 and Young Inglewood.

Attendees will vote with tokens and ASH will award the People's Choice Best Pairing to the top three student teams and a professional team.

“Each year bASH is a sellout event. It’s a ton of fun and many attendees promise to come back the following year,” said ASH board president Katie Simpson. This event has been called the "best wine and food event in Napa Valley.”

With purchase of an event ticket, guests are automatically entered to win a six-pack of wine from wineries in the St. Helena appellation. At the end of the evening there will be a drawing to choose three raffle winners.

ASH is partnering with the Culinary Institute of America and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce. ASH thanks Sunshine Foods and Le Creuset for their generous donations and support. Proceeds from the evening go to ASH and the scholarship fund of the CIA.

Attendance is limited to 300 people and all guests must be 21 or older.