Appellation St. Helena’s 12th annual bASH wine and food event will take place Saturday, April 1 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Culinary Institute of America Greystone, 2555 St. Helena Highway (Highway 29/128) in St. Helena.

bASH is an annual wine and food pairing competition where the wines from 20 ASH member wineries will be paired with savory bites prepared by teams of “rising star” students at the CIA and professional chefs. Tickets are $175 per person and must be purchased in advance at Eventbrite.

The event will be held in the historic barrel room at the CIA. Guests will visit tasting stations where Appellation St. Helena wines will be paired with savory bites prepared by CIA students, as well as by chefs from area wineries and restaurants.

Attendees will vote with tokens and ASH will be awarding the People’s Choice Best Pairing to the top three student teams and a professional team.

“Each year bASH is a sell-out event. It’s a ton of fun and many attendees promise to come back the following year,” said ASH board president Katie Simpson.

With purchase of an event ticket, guests are automatically entered to win a six-pack case of wine from participating ASH wineries at the event. At the end of the evening there will be a drawing to choose three raffle winners.

ASH is partnering with the Culinary Institute of America and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce. ASH thanks Sunshine Market and Le Creuset for their generous donations and support. Proceeds from the evening go to Appellation St. Helena and the scholarship fund of the CIA.

Attendance is limited to 300 people and all guests must be 21 or older.

For more about the event, visit https://appellationsthelena.com/events