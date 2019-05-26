Napa County’s eighth Bay-Friendly Garden Tour takes place in Napa and Yountville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2.
Eleven local gardens provide inspiration for creating beautiful, resource-efficient landscaping. Showcasing natural techniques that reduce waste and pollution, the tour incorporates a broad selection of garden sizes and styles.
Visitors will see eye-catching water-wise plants, pollinator habitat, vibrant lawn-free entertaining spaces, recycled art, edible gardens, and high-tech irrigation control.
With Napa’s variable microclimates, doing more with less water is a key theme. Encompassing eight Napa locations and three in and around Yountville, the tour features a variety of colorful plants that thrive in a Mediterranean climate. Nearly half of the participating sites even earned local “Cash For Grass” rebates after removing unneeded high-water-use lawns.
Four mini-workshops will be held throughout the day, with topics, including composting, smart irrigation, and planting for pollinators and wildlife. The approximately half-hour sessions begin at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. at designated host gardens. While most of the tour stops are private residences, the event also shows off two wineries, a school, a public park, and the Veterans Home “Brain Garden.” Bay-Friendly is not just for home gardeners.
Participants must purchase a tour guide brochure, which acts as the entrance ticket for all 11 gardens. Featuring garden descriptions and addresses, map, workshop locations, and other special instructions, the brochure costs $5 for each adult. The event is free for children.
In-person sales are available in Napa at the Napa County Resource Conservation District (RCD) office, 1303 Jefferson St., Suite 500B through Friday, May 31. On tour day itself, brochures may be purchased in Napa at St. Clair Brown Winery & Brewery, 816 Vallejo St., or in Yountville at Veterans Park Plaza, 6465 Washington St.
This year’s tour is sponsored by the City of Napa, Town of Yountville, Napa County RCD, and UC Master Gardeners. It is inspired by Bay-Friendly Landscaping & Gardening, a program of ReScape California (rescapeca.org), a nonprofit organization that advocates for a sustainable approach to landscaping that works in harmony with the natural environment.
For more information, call (707) 252-4189, ext. 3117.