Beautiful ceramics at the St. Helena Farmers' Market

The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is primarily a growers’ market. In saying that, we need beautiful serving items to display and dish up all the wonderful fruits, vegetables and flowers available to purchase at the market.

Hiroko Ishida Ceramics perfectly fits that need. Hiroko came to California from Japan 10 years ago after studying art at university and learning the art of weaving, tapestry, and the Japanese Tea Ceremony. When Hiroko needed new art in her new home, she enrolled into the ceramics program at Napa Valley College and learned the art of throwing and hand-designing high fire clay. Hiroko hand-crafts each unique piece and makes her own glazes for her works of art, which are primarily white, black and indigo in color and both Japanese- and French-inspired. The next time you are at the market, pick up a beautiful serving plate, bowl or vase from Hiroko to take home and enjoy.

With only two more markets for this season, we have a lot of great activities scheduled for this Friday. Bring the kids to our Market Classroom between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. for a "Seed Celebration" celebrating the Napa County Seed Exchange's first appearance at our market. There will be seeds for kids to remove from flower heads and more.