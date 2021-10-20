Beautiful ceramics at the St. Helena Farmers' Market

The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is primarily a growers’ market. In saying that, we need beautiful serving items to display and dish up all the wonderful fruits, vegetables and flowers available to purchase at the market.
Hiroko Ishida Ceramics perfectly fits that need. Hiroko came to California from Japan 10 years ago after studying art at university and learning the art of weaving, tapestry, and the Japanese Tea Ceremony. When Hiroko needed new art in her new home, she enrolled into the ceramics program at Napa Valley College and learned the art of throwing and hand-designing high fire clay. Hiroko hand-crafts each unique piece and makes her own glazes for her works of art, which are primarily white, black and indigo in color and both Japanese- and French-inspired. The next time you are at the market, pick up a beautiful serving plate, bowl or vase from Hiroko to take home and enjoy.
With only two more markets for this season, we have a lot of great activities scheduled for this Friday. Bring the kids to our Market Classroom between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. for a "Seed Celebration" celebrating the Napa County Seed Exchange's first appearance at our market. There will be seeds for kids to remove from flower heads and more.
Come join Jim Leiken, Executive Chef at Lucy Restaurant and Bar at the Bardessono Hotel in Yountville for a demonstration on the preparation of “Farmers’ Market Chicken Goulash” at the Chef’s Table at 10:30 a.m. The End of Season Sale at the Market’s General Store will continue with select Adult, Youth, Toddler and Infant Merchandise. The St. Helena Hospital Foundation will be providing free COVID vaccines (all three types!), the Pfizer Booster, flu vaccines, preventative health screenings (HbA1c, cholesterol, HDL, LDL, Triglycerides, BP), and health education (stroke, diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia). Learn all you wanted to know about preventing a stroke: blood pressure checks, healthy lifestyle changes and much more. And check out the Blue Zones Project to learn about ways to stay younger and live longer.
Naysayers Coffee Roasters will be offering hot beverages and pastries adjacent to the Market under the redwood trees.
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held in picturesque Crane Park every Friday from 7:30 a.m. to noon, rain or shine until Oct. 29. For the most up-to-date information, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for our weekly online Newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor.
Following current guidelines, masks are no longer required outdoors and we recommend unvaccinated patrons wear a mask. As we are required to follow state regulations for Farmers’ Markets, only clearly identified service animals are allowed at the market.
Katherine Gold is a volunteer member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market and feels lucky to be a part of the Market.