Because of COVID-19, two St. Helena churches celebrate Holy Week online

Like many other churches throughout the nation, St. Helena’s United Methodist Church and Grace Episcopal church will celebrate this year’s Holy Week and Easter Sunday services online.

Pastor Burke Owens of the St. Helena United Methodist Church as called this “a virtual season of worship.”

Owens said, “This year’s Holy Week will be quite a bit different than originally planned for the season of Lent. We pray for a good response online as the church livestreams worship services in real time on our YouTube page. All services will then be posted on the church YouTube and Facebook pages. In this way, worship can be experienced at any time, not just when initially streamed."

Owens said worship will be livestreamed from the church sanctuary, “to highlight the religious and spiritual elements, so all who gather experience greater connection and meaning this sacred season.”

Holy Week services begin at 5 p.m., April 9 for “Maundy Thursday” as the congregation practices table worship as 21st century disciples of Jesus.