Because of COVID-19, two St. Helena churches celebrate Holy Week online

Like many other churches throughout the nation, St. Helena’s United Methodist Church and Grace Episcopal church will celebrate this year’s Holy Week and Easter Sunday services online.
Pastor Burke Owens of the St. Helena United Methodist Church as called this “a virtual season of worship.”
Owens said, “This year’s Holy Week will be quite a bit different than originally planned for the season of Lent. We pray for a good response online as the church livestreams worship services in real time on our YouTube page. All services will then be posted on the church YouTube and Facebook pages. In this way, worship can be experienced at any time, not just when initially streamed."
Owens said worship will be livestreamed from the church sanctuary, “to highlight the religious and spiritual elements, so all who gather experience greater connection and meaning this sacred season.”
Holy Week services begin at 5 p.m., April 9 for “Maundy Thursday” as the congregation practices table worship as 21st century disciples of Jesus.
“This night we each join remotely at the Pastor’s house to share a meal in honor of the great mystery that is Jesus Christ. Please serve simple food like that enjoyed by the disciples; bread, wine, juice, cheese, nuts, cured meats, vegetables, fruit, as we join virtually in prayer, song and fellowship.”
Good Friday services begin at 3 p.m., April 10, marking the arrest, trial, judgment, stages of the cross and crucifixion of Jesus. Owens said, “In remembrance of Jesus’ greatest sacrifice and time of challenge, we gather to reflect on his gifts, teaching, meaning and faith.”
Easter Sunday services, marking the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ begin at 10 a.m., April 12. “Christ arises from the dead and brings the world abundant new life. This joyous morning celebrates God’s grace with music, prayer, and joy, for death is never the end of life but rather a new stage in creation’s constant change and renewal. Join us for the most holy and sacred day in the church year.”
For the next 30-60 days, all worship services for St. Helena United Methodist Church will be livestreamed on YouTube and recorded, then posted to both church pages at YouTube, www.youtube.com/channel/UC0OqmSmHjjcVRgrM_0U1FNA and Facebook
Grace Episcopal Church
Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena is holding online services via Zoom and Facebook Live at 9 a.m., every Sunday. Services are recorded and available for viewing afterward on YouTube and Facebook. See www.grace-episcopal.org for links and details.
For "Holy Week at Home," Grace is blessed to be able to share “Triduum: The Great Three Days,” a series of short videos created by local filmmaker Brian Capener and filmed at Grace before the shelter-in-place order.
“Triduum” uses images of the essential liturgical movements of the services of the Great Three Days of Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and the Easter Vigil to engage viewers with a deep experience of the meaning of these celebrations, according to the Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga, rector of Grace Episcopal Church.
Including music, religious art, scripture readings, and brief reflections by the Zuniga, these short films averaging 7-10 minutes each can be paired with a booklet for home worship or on their own. These and other Holy Week resources are available on Grace's website, www.grace-episcopal.org.
A sample of the videos can be found at https://vimeo.com/401995149
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
