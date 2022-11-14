Bel Canto holiday concerts return

Bel Canto, one of the Napa Valley’s premier musical ensembles, has announced the return of its annual holiday concert, "Sing We Now of Christmas," in two performances on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, corner of Third and Randolph streets in Napa, and again on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m., at the Chapel of Mont La Salle, 4405 Redwood Road in Napa.

A select chamber vocal ensemble made up of 22 of the wine country’s finest singers, Bel Canto Napa Valley was formed in 2015 by Artistic Director and Conductor Ted von Pohle, a local music educator and performer, currently serving as Music Director and organist at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena.

Bel Canto has been praised for its beautiful, lush sound and musical expressiveness in performance of its primarily a cappella repertoire. Concerts usually occur in venues particularly selected for their fine acoustics which enhance the unaccompanied voices as well as help create a more intimate musical experience.

"Sing We Now of Christmas" will be no exception and will include stirring settings of traditional carols by award-winning contemporary composers and arrangers, as well as some new and innovative compositions, including Matthew Culloton’s jazzy setting of the traditional German carol "In Dulci Jubilo," Michael John Trotta’s evocative arrangement of "O Magnum Mysterium," and Mark Kilstofte’s inspiring "Enfold Us," which premiered in a 2020 virtual performance because of limitations due to COVID.

In addition to these a cappella compositions, Bel Canto will perform several pieces with accompaniment showcasing the musical talents of some of the community’s best instrumentalists. Examples include Elaine Hagenberg’s beautifully haunting rendition of the traditional 12th-century Irish "Wexford Carol" with piano, string quartet, and oboe; Italian Baroque composer, Leonardo Leo’s spirited, though lesser-known setting of the "Magnificat" accompanied by strings and continuo; and the titular "Sing We Now of Christmas," which in contrast to the traditionally lively and animated French carol "Noël Nouvelet" is a pensive and ethereal arrangement for piano and oboe by Kyle Pederson.

The concert closer will be Dan Forrest’s jubilant and rollicking 12/8 time arrangement of "Joy to the World," complete with audience participation and Irish band which will include 4-hand piano duet, fiddle, flute, bass, guitar, drum, and accordion.

“After a three-year holiday season break necessitated by COVID precautions, we wanted to return with a stunning holiday show that would appeal to almost every musical taste,” von Pohle said. “Nothing is as compelling and riveting as live music, and I believe this concert will be the perfect way to ring in the holidays with song.”

Bel Canto is a 501c3 charitable organization which, in addition to bringing quality music programming to audiences throughout the Napa Valley and beyond, seeks to give back to the community in other ways. Spring concerts have typically become benefits in which Bel Canto partners with other charitable organizations, in creating programs of music that highlight that organization’s vision and mission. Bel Canto’s last benefit concert raised funds for Napa Wildlife Rescue and featured a diverse five-century repertoire of songs about birds. Bel Canto’s board is also developing a student scholarship program for promising future performers and music educators.

To purchase tickets online for Sing We Now of Christmas, go to belcantonv.org.